Andy Murray has labelled tennis’ first experience with the video-assist review system at the US Open a “farce” after the technology malfunctioned in his first round match.

Murray was serving for victory against Corentin Moutet when the Frenchman requested a check for a double bounce called against him by umpire Louise Engzell.

But after the official pulled out a tablet device to watch an instant replay, Engzell announced the video review was “not working”.

“It took about four minutes to make a decision,” said Murray, who was trailing 15-30 down in the game at the time.

“I’m pro using technology to get to the right calls - but you’ve got to have it working. When it goes like that, it turns into a bit of a farce.”

The Swedish umpire could not see the replays on her own personal screen, preventing a ruling from being made, even though big screens showed her, the players and the crowd the incident.

“This is supposed to be the official feed,” Engzell told the two players, pointing to her tablet. “I have nothing here. VR has stopped working.”

She then informed the entire crowd: “Unfortunately, the VR [video review] is not working, what you are watching here is from television so the original call stands.”

US Open officials then confirmed that the dedicated on-court tablet had malfunctioned, stopping the reviewable video from being delivered.

“Per protocol, a video review and any call based off a review must be made by the chair umpire via the video delivered to their tablet on court,” organisers said.

Andy Murray consoles Corentin Moutet after their first round match (REUTERS)

“If the video is not available on the chair umpire’s tablet, the original call on the court stands.

“Immediately following the match, the malfunctioning tablet was repaired.”

Technology is now helping to make calls in the sport more accurate after years of correcting line calls, with double bounces, hindrance and a player touching the ball or the net open for challenges.

“I knew there is VR, I don’t know how they use it,” said Murray, who would level the game at 30-30 after the decision and eventually serve out the match in the same game.

“Maybe it wasn’t on the umpire’s tablet but it was on the big screens where they are showing multiple different angles and it is pretty clear from the second angle it had bounced twice.

“I don’t know who makes the call because she said it wasn’t available to her so went to the original call. I’m pleased the original call stood and I got the point.”

It was Murray’s 200th grand slam match and the Scot, a winner here in 2012, will now play Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday.