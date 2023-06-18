Jump to content

Where to watch Andy Murray in Nottingham tennis final today

Murray is yet to drop a set this week

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 18 June 2023 12:04
Andy Murray is taking on France’s Arthur Cazaux in the final of the Nottingham Open today as his Wimbledon preparations continue.

Murray won his second title of the season on the second-tier Challenger Tour in Surbiton last week and is aiming to repeat the feat at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

He is yet to drop a set this week and eased past Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-3 6-2 in only 72 minutes for his ninth victory in a row.

It is now four years since Murray returned to action following his hip resurfacing operation and he is pushing to be seeded at a grand slam for the first time since then at Wimbledon in two weeks’ time.

Murray will return to the top 40 on Monday but will need more wins at Queen’s Club next week to earn a Wimbledon seeding and the concern could be the number of matches he has played in a short amount of time.

Where to watch Murray in Nottingham final

The match is being shown live on BBC iPlayer so fans can watch online, on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport apps, and on their smart TVs.

Britain’s Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage follow in the women’s final.

