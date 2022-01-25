Tim Henman believes that Andy Murray could be set for a “good run” at Wimbledon this summer after making “big strides with his game”.

The three-time Grand Slam winner was knocked out of the Australian Open in straight sets by Taro Daniel in the second round, but showed signs of a return to better form by reaching the final of the pre-major ATP event in Sydney.

The 34-year-old has not reached the second week of a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2017, enduring several seasons heavily disrupted by injuries.

Henman believes that the Scot is now moving “in the right direction”, and that should continue if Murray is able to remain on court.

“I really feel that Murray’s moving in the right direction and he’ll continue to put in the hard work,” Henman told Eurosport.

“Fingers crossed he doesn’t get any setbacks with injuries, and I’m sure you know, there’s going to be a lot more big moments on court for Andy Murray.

“Now he’s starting to build consistently, he might not always be having the results that he wishes and then the expectations that he’s got.

“But for me, the important element is that he’s not having interruptions to his training, to his tournament schedule. This is a long year and to have already been in a final, he’s played plenty of tennis, he’s got matches under his belt. I’m sure he can bounce back from [the Australian Open exit] pretty rapidly.”