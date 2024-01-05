Australian No 1 Arina Rodionova snubbed for wildcard at home grand slam

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian No 1 Arina Rodionova has said that she is not surprised after being overlooked for a wildcard at her home grand slam.

The organisers of the Australian Open have elected not to give their nation’s top-ranked female player a discretionary invitation into the main draw of the tournament, which begins in Melbourne on 14 January.

Daria Saville instead received the final wildcard, despite Rodionova climbing to a career-high 105th in the world rankings.

The 34-year-old will have to negotiate qualifying if she is to feature on her home hard courts.

“I wish I could say I am surprised. But honestly,” Rodionova said on social media, reacting to the snub.

“The satisfaction of achieving it all absolutely on your own, despite all this stuff … it is worth it.

“I will see you guys at [Australian Open] qualies in [a] couple of days and I am pumped for this.”

Rodionova secured seven titles in 2023 at ITF level, and has impressed at the Brisbane International this week.

Playing her first WTA event in the best part of two years, Rodionova beat Martina Trevisan and Sofia Kenin, the 14th seed, before falling to rising star Mirra Andreeva at the Queensland tournament.

“If it was up to me, I would give [the wildcard] to myself but there’s other people involved,” Rodionova said before that third round defeat to Andreeva.

“Hopefully they like the way I’m playing this week. I’ve done all the hard work, I put myself in the best position and there’s nothing else I could have done to get myself closer.”

Alongside Saville, 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki is among the players to have been given an Australian Open wildcard.