Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov dies in Miami, aged 42

Belarusian former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka’s partner, has died at aged 42.

Russian club Salavat Yulaev confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, with Koltsov in Florida supporting girlfriend Sabalenka, who is set to play the Miami Open after starring at Indian Wells last week.

Koltsov was a forward and featured for the Belarus national team in two Olympic Games, 2002 and 2010, while he also spent time across three seasons with NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins between 2002 and 2006.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Salavat Yulaev said in the statement.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

“May he rest in peace.”

Koltsov, who was renowned for his speed on the ice, captured the Russian Super League title during his time with Salavat Yulaev in 2008 and recently returned to the Ufa-based team as an assistant coach.

Konstantin Koltsov in action for Belarus at the IIHF World Men’s Championships (Getty Images)

Sabalenka and Koltsov reportedly began dating in June 2021, according to People magazine, with the pair featuring frequently on the world number two’s Instagram account.

“I love you @‌koltsov2021,” Sabalenka wrote in one previous post.

“Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

“I hope we will have everything we planned I love you.”

Koltsov could be seen applauding Sabalenka in Melbourne in January this year when the Belarusian won her second consecutive Australian Open title.

Sabalenka, who lost in the last 16 at Indian Wells last week, is scheduled to play her first round match at the Miami Open on Friday, though it remains unclear if she will play the tournament.