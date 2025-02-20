Aryna Sabalenka admits she is ‘struggling’ mentally and physically after another shock defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka blamed a lack of focus and motivation for her last-16 defeat at the Dubai Championships, where she fell 6-3 6-2 to World No 38 Clara Tauson.

Sabalenka, who won the Qatar Open in 2020, suffered a second-round defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Doha last week.

Three-time grand slam champion Sabalenka started her season with a title in Brisbane but has struggled for form after failing to win a third consecutive Australian Open last month.

"I'd say that for the last couple of years, I'm not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation ... because every time I don't feel well playing here," the 26-year-old Belarusian said after Wednesday's match.

"Even health-wise I'm struggling. Australia always taking a lot of energy out of me.

"I believe that I'm not that hungry on court. I'm kind of like all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent. The decisions I'm making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally I'm not on my best."

The 22-year-old Dane broke Sabalenka's serve six times to secure her first WTA 1000 quarter-final spot. Her victory also served as payback for her third-round loss to Sabalenka at Melbourne Park.

"Last time, I had my chances, but I didn't take them," Tauson said. "Today I was really free in my mind. I knew she had to beat me and I'm the underdog all the way, and I was really enjoying my time out on the court."

Elena Rybakina, seeded sixth, beat Paula Badosa 4-6 7-6(8) 7-6(2) to make the quarter-finals.

World No 2 Iga Swiatek cruised through the last eight with a 7-5 6-0 win over Ukranian Dayana Yastremska while Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini's Dubai title defence ended with a 6-4 6-0 loss to American wildcard Sofia Kenin.

Reuters