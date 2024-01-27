Jump to content

Australian Open day 14: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates back-to-back titles

The story of the 14th day of action at Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 27 January 2024 11:45
Aryna Sabalenka reacts to her final victory (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
(AP)

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen to make it back-to-back titles at the Australian Open.

The second seed did not drop a set all fortnight, beating first-time major finalist Zheng 6-3 6-2 to become the first woman since fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to successfully defend the trophy.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett was unable to match Sabalenka, losing 6-2 6-4 to Tokito Oda in the men’s wheelchair final.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Celebration of the day

Diede rolls on

Who’s up next?

The tournament will crown a first time Australian Open champion in the men’s singles on Sunday night.

After stunning Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, 22-year-old fourth seed Jannik Sinner goes into his first grand slam decider as the favourite.

There he will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev, who has survived three five-set matches and will hope to make it third time lucky having finished as runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

