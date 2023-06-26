Head of men’s tennis reveals ‘positive’ talks with Saudi wealth fund

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The head of the men’s professional tennis tour has revealed “positive” talks have taken place with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) about a potential partnership.

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi told theFinancial Timesthat he had spoken to the PIF, and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

However, Gaudenzi warned that new investors would need to respect the history of the sport and work with current stakeholders, following Saudi Arabia’s backing of LIV Golf and the split in men’s professional golf that dominated headlines over the past year.

“You have to preserve something which is almost sacred, the rules of the game,” Gaudenzi said. “This is not a video game, this is not a movie.”

The ATP does not currently host an event in Saudi Arabia, although the country hosted the Diriyah Cup exhibition event in 2019 and 2022, which has seen players such as Daniil Medvedev, Cameron Norrie and Stan Wawrinka take part.

Speaking after his victory at Queen’s Club on Sunday, the World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz said he has “no doubts” he will play in Saudi Arabia at some point and added the country has “a lot of power” to host tournaments.

Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation through "sportswashing" as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Former world No 1 Andy Murray turned down an offer to play in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns last year.

Talk of a potential partnership comes after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Reports earlier this year said Jeddah was among the bidders for the ATP’s Next Gen Finals which features the top Under-21 players.

The women’s professional tour, the WTA, last year partnered with CVC Capital Partners, with a $150m deal for a 20 per cent stake agreed in part of a new commercial enterprise between the two groups.

Includes reporting from Reuters