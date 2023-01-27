Where can I watch Australian Open men’s final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Novak Djokovic faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday, in a match that will also decide who will become world No 1.

Djokovic is aiming to win his 10th Australian Open title and move level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slams, while also completing a successful return to the country following on from his dramatic deportation 12 months ago.

The 35-year-old has won all nine of his previous Australian Open finals and is unbeaten in 27 matches in Melbourne, with Tsitsipas faced with the hardest task in tennis to defeat him on Rod Laver Arena.

But the Greek, who is through to his first Australian Open final, is up for the challenge and said: “I couldn’t be more ready for this moment” as he looks to win his first grand slam final.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

When is the Australian Open final?

The Australian Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start from 8:30am GMT on Sunday 29 January.

What are the odds?

Djokovic: 2/9

Tsitsipas: 39/10

Prediction

If you could had to bet your life on a tennis player, you would choose Djokovic at the Australian Open. After nine wins in a row in Melbourne finals he looks certain to win a 10th. Tsitsipas will give him his best test yet this year, and may even take a set, but it’s hard to see how anyone could beat Djokovic over five on this form. Djokovic wins in four