Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the favourites for the the year’s first grand slam in Melbourne
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.
Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.
There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who is back after being deported last year over his Covid vaccine status, is in fine form after winning the Adelaide International.
Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Open.
When is the Australian Open?
Melbourne Park hosts the grand slam with day one on Monday 16 January 16 and the final day on Sunday 29 January
When is the Australian Open draw and how does it work?
The draw takes place on Thursday 12 January, there is no time scheduled yet.
The draw will work in a traditional format: Unseeded players will be allocated across the bracket before the two top-ranked players begin at each end to ensure a potential final.
The remaining seeded players are then drawn randomly drawn from a pot, with seeded players avoiding each other until the third round.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the action live on Eurosport in the UK, you can watch a live stream on Eurosport Player. While ESPN has the rights in the US.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023 draw
You can watch the draw live on the Australian Open’s official YouTube channel.
Odds
Via Betfair
Men’s singles
- Novak Djokovic 10/11
- Daniil Medvedev 5/1
- Rafael Nadal 12/1
- Nick Kyrgios 12/1
- Felix Auger Aliassime 14/1
- Jannik Sinner 20/1
- Holger Rune 22/1
- Casper Ruud 25/1
- Taylor Fritz 33/1
- Matteo Berrettini 40/1
- Sebastian Korda 50/1
- Alexander Zverev 50/1
- Andrey Rublev 60/1
- Cameron Norrie 66/1
Women’s singles
- Iga Swiatek 7/4
- Aryna Sabalenka 10/1
- Caroline Garcia 11/1
- Jessica Pegula 11/1
- Ons Jabeur 12/1
- Coco Gauff 16/1
- Elena Rybakina 17/1
- Barbora Krejcikova 18/1
- Veronika Kudermetova 25/1
- Maria Sakkari 30/1
- Belinda Bencic 30/1
- Liudmila Samsonova- 33/1
- Linda Noskova 33/1
- Qinwen Zheng 35/1
- Madison Keys 40/1
- Danielle Collins 40/1
- Beatriz Haddad Maia 40/1
- Emma Raducanu 50/1
- Victoria Azarenka 50/1
- Marketa Vondrousova 50/1
- Leylah Fernandez 55/1
