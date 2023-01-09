Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.

Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.

There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who is back after being deported last year over his Covid vaccine status, is in fine form after winning the Adelaide International.

Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Open.

When is the Australian Open?

Melbourne Park hosts the grand slam with day one on Monday 16 January 16 and the final day on Sunday 29 January

When is the Australian Open draw and how does it work?

The draw takes place on Thursday 12 January, there is no time scheduled yet.

The draw will work in a traditional format: Unseeded players will be allocated across the bracket before the two top-ranked players begin at each end to ensure a potential final.

The remaining seeded players are then drawn randomly drawn from a pot, with seeded players avoiding each other until the third round.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the action live on Eurosport in the UK, you can watch a live stream on Eurosport Player. While ESPN has the rights in the US.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023 draw

You can watch the draw live on the Australian Open’s official YouTube channel.

Odds

Via Betfair

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 10/11

Daniil Medvedev 5/1

Rafael Nadal 12/1

Nick Kyrgios 12/1

Felix Auger Aliassime 14/1

Jannik Sinner 20/1

Holger Rune 22/1

Casper Ruud 25/1

Taylor Fritz 33/1

Matteo Berrettini 40/1

Sebastian Korda 50/1

Alexander Zverev 50/1

Andrey Rublev 60/1

Cameron Norrie 66/1

Women’s singles