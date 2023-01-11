Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the favourites for the the year’s first grand slam in Melbourne
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.
Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.
There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who is back after being deported last year over his Covid vaccine status, is in fine form after winning the Adelaide International.
Rafael Nadal fought back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win his 21st grand slam title.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Australian Open.
When is the Australian Open?
Melbourne Park hosts the grand slam with day one on Monday 16 January 16 and the final day on Sunday 29 January
When is the Australian Open draw and how does it work?
The draw takes place on Thursday 12 January at 3pm local time (4am BST)
The draw will work in a traditional format: Unseeded players will be allocated across the bracket before the two top-ranked players begin at each end to ensure a potential final.
The remaining seeded players are then drawn randomly drawn from a pot, with seeded players avoiding each other until the third round.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the action live on Eurosport in the UK. Existing customers can watch a live stream on Eurosport Player, while fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the Australian Open. An Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
While ESPN has the rights in the US.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023 draw
You can watch the draw live on the Australian Open’s official YouTube channel.
Seeds
Men’s singles
1. Rafael Nadal
2. Casper Ruud
3. Stefanos Tsitsipas
4. Novak Djokovic
5. Andrey Rublev
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
7. Daniil Medvedev
8. Taylor Fritz
9. Holger Rune
10. Hubert Hurkacz
11. Cameron Norrie
12. Alexander Zverev
13. Matteo Berrettini
14. Pablo Carreno Busta
15. Jannik Sinner
16. Frances Tiafoe
17. Marin Cilic
18. Lorenzo Musetti
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Nick Kyrgios
21. Denis Shapovalov
22. Borna Coric
23. Alex de Minaur
24. Diego Schwartzman
25. Roberto Bautista Agut
26. Daniel Evans
27. Miomir Kecmanovic
28. Grigor Dimitrov
29. Francisco Cerundolo
30. Sebastian Korda
31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
32. Yoshihito Nishioka
Women’s singles
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Ons Jabeur
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Caroline Garcia
5. Aryna Sabalenka
6. Maria Sakkari
7. Coco Gauff
8. Daria Kasatkina
9. Veronika Kudermetova
10. Madison Keys
11. Paula Badosa
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Danielle Collins
14. Beatriz Haddad Maia
15. Petra Kvitova
16.. Anett Kontaveit
17. Jelena Ostapenko
18. Liudmila Samsonova
19. Ekaterina Alexandrova
20. Barbora Krejcikova
21. Martina Trevisan
22. Elena Rybakina
23. Zhang Shuai
24. Victoria Azarenka
25. Marie Bouzkova
26. Elise Mertens
27. Irina-Camelia Begu
28. Amanda Anisimova
29. Zheng Qinwen
30. Karolina Pliskova
31. Kaia Kanepi
32. Jil Teichmann
Odds
Via Betfair
Men’s singles
- Novak Djokovic 10/11
- Daniil Medvedev 5/1
- Rafael Nadal 12/1
- Nick Kyrgios 12/1
- Felix Auger Aliassime 14/1
- Jannik Sinner 20/1
- Holger Rune 22/1
- Casper Ruud 25/1
- Taylor Fritz 33/1
- Matteo Berrettini 40/1
- Sebastian Korda 50/1
- Alexander Zverev 50/1
- Andrey Rublev 60/1
- Cameron Norrie 66/1
Women’s singles
- Iga Swiatek 7/4
- Aryna Sabalenka 10/1
- Caroline Garcia 11/1
- Jessica Pegula 11/1
- Ons Jabeur 12/1
- Coco Gauff 16/1
- Elena Rybakina 17/1
- Barbora Krejcikova 18/1
- Veronika Kudermetova 25/1
- Maria Sakkari 30/1
- Belinda Bencic 30/1
- Liudmila Samsonova- 33/1
- Linda Noskova 33/1
- Qinwen Zheng 35/1
- Madison Keys 40/1
- Danielle Collins 40/1
- Beatriz Haddad Maia 40/1
- Emma Raducanu 50/1
- Victoria Azarenka 50/1
- Marketa Vondrousova 50/1
- Leylah Fernandez 55/1
