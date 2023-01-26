Australian Open day 11: Women’s final line-up decided

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open women’s final.

The big-hitting pair both came through their semi-finals in straight sets on Thursday, with Wimbledon champion Rybakina beating Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka powered past Magda Linette 7-6 (1) 6-2.

Britain’s Ranah Stoiber is through to the girls’ semi-finals while Alfie Hewett reached finals in wheelchair men’s singles and doubles.

Face in the crowd

Skupski on the plane

Neal Skupski is heading to Colombia following his exit from men’s doubles and mixed doubles on Wednesday, meaning Great Britain will be at full strength for their Davis Cup play-off next weekend.

Australian success

Could there be a second consecutive men’s doubles title for a home wild card pair? Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler are trying to follow in the footsteps of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, and they are into the final.

Who’s up next?

The men’s finalists will be decided at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Karen Khachanov in the first match, with both looking to reach a first Australian Open final, while Novak Djokovic will hope to make a 10th against Tommy Paul.

Stoiber takes on Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals of the girls’ singles while Hewett and Gordon Reid are in the wheelchair men’s doubles final.