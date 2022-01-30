Rafael Nadal produced a stunning comeback from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in an epic Australian Open final.

The Spaniard, just months after almost retiring from the sport due to a foot injury, moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after winning his second Australian Open title in a classic and exhausting battle over more than five hours in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old defeated tournament favourite and world No 2 Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4 6-4 7-5 in one of the greatest grand slam finals of all time. Medvedev, the US Open champion, was aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win a second grand slam title immediately after winning his first.

The Russian moved two sets up after prevailing in a tiebreak at the end of a marathon 84-minute second set, only for Nadal to stage a remarkable fightback.

A forehand winner earned Nadal the crucial break of serve in the decider, before he held off three break points from Medvedev in a 13-minute service game as he tried to close out the match.

Nadal was two points away from victory as he served for the match at 5-4, only for Medvedev to produce a fightback of his own and claim the break. But Nadal struck back with a second break, before serving for the most remarkable win of his career.

