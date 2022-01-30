Rafael Nadal produces epic comeback to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win record-breaking Australian Open title
Nadal made history by defeating Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4 6-4 7-5 in one of the greatest grand slam finals of all time
Rafael Nadal produced a stunning comeback from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and win a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in an epic Australian Open final.
The Spaniard, just months after almost retiring from the sport due to a foot injury, moves clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after winning his second Australian Open title in a classic and exhausting battle over more than five hours in Melbourne.
Australian Open final LIVE: Latest reaction as Nadal defeats Medvedev in epic final
The 35-year-old defeated tournament favourite and world No 2 Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4 6-4 7-5 in one of the greatest grand slam finals of all time. Medvedev, the US Open champion, was aiming to become the first player in the Open era to win a second grand slam title immediately after winning his first.
The Russian moved two sets up after prevailing in a tiebreak at the end of a marathon 84-minute second set, only for Nadal to stage a remarkable fightback.
A forehand winner earned Nadal the crucial break of serve in the decider, before he held off three break points from Medvedev in a 13-minute service game as he tried to close out the match.
Nadal was two points away from victory as he served for the match at 5-4, only for Medvedev to produce a fightback of his own and claim the break. But Nadal struck back with a second break, before serving for the most remarkable win of his career.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies