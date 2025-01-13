✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The Australian Open continues with British No 1 Jack Draper in action against Argentina’s Mariono Navone in the opening round. The 23-year-old is determined to build on last season’s impressive run to the US Open semi-finals in the opening grand slam of the season.

Later, Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley faces the returning Nick Kyrgios while Novak Djokovic plays his first match under the guidance of coach Andy Murray in Melbourne.

Kyrgios has not played at his home grand slam in three years due to injury and faces rising star Fearnley, who rocketed up the rankings last season to qualify for the Australian Open for the first time.

All eyes have been on Djokovic’s new partnership with Murray, as the 37-year-old begins his bid for a record 25th grand slam title against the American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy.

Earlier, there were wins for Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, but Stefanos Tsitsipas is out and there was an emotional victory for Jodie Burrage. Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below: