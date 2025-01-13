Australian Open LIVE: Results and latest scores as Jack Draper loses first set to Mariono Navone
The second day is underway as Novak Djokovic plays his first match under the guidance of coach Andy Murray
The Australian Open continues with British No 1 Jack Draper in action against Argentina’s Mariono Navone in the opening round. The 23-year-old is determined to build on last season’s impressive run to the US Open semi-finals in the opening grand slam of the season.
Later, Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley faces the returning Nick Kyrgios while Novak Djokovic plays his first match under the guidance of coach Andy Murray in Melbourne.
Kyrgios has not played at his home grand slam in three years due to injury and faces rising star Fearnley, who rocketed up the rankings last season to qualify for the Australian Open for the first time.
All eyes have been on Djokovic’s new partnership with Murray, as the 37-year-old begins his bid for a record 25th grand slam title against the American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy.
Earlier, there were wins for Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, but Stefanos Tsitsipas is out and there was an emotional victory for Jodie Burrage. Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below:
Australian Open results: Women’s singles
Coco Gauff is perhaps the second-favourite in the women’s draw behind two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, and the former US Open champion is through to the second round after beating Sofia Kenin.
In the battle of former grand slam winners, Gauff beat former Australian Open champion Kenin 6-3 6-3 and will now face Britain’s Jodie Burrage in the next round at Melbourne Park.
“Honestly, when I saw the draw, I was like, it’s not a great first round. She’s one of those people that she can play great tennis,” Gauff said.
“But, I just think of the positives of, if you get through that, then you kind of have a set the tone for having a high level throughout the tournament.”
It was a bit more unconvincing from World No 2 Iga Swiatek, though, even as she advanced thanks to a 6-3 6-4 win against Katerina Siniakova.
“For sure it wasn’t an easy first round so I’m happy I got through,” Swiatek said. “I felt like she was playing really well and I knew I needed to be more proactive and I was that way.”
Australian Open: Jack Draper 4-6 6-3 1-3 Mariono Navone*
Since breaking in the first game of the third, it’s all gone south for Jack Draper. Mariono Navone immediately broke back, served out from a difficult position, and then put the pressure on Draper again.
A strange game from Draper, including a questionable drop shot at 15-30. On break point, Draper sends a backhand long and it’s the Argentine who has taken the advantage now.
Australian Open: Men’s results
Defending champion Jannik Sinner got his title defence off to a winning start by beating Chilean Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.
The win was Sinner’s 16th in a row since lifting the US Open, but the match was somewhat clouded by contrasting doping cases between the two players.
World No 1 Sinner avoided suspension after failing two drug tests last March, while Jarry was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping.
“First of all, I’m very, very happy to be back here so thank you very much for coming,” Sinner said. “The atmosphere has been amazing.
“He’s (Jarry) an incredible player, huge potential. I’m happy how I handled a very tough situation in the first couple of sets, happy to be in the next round.”
Elsewhere, Frances Tiafoe held off Arthur Rinderknech in a thrilling five-setter, edging the Frenchman 7-6(2) 6-3 4-6 6-7(4) 6-3.
Tiafoe, a who reached the US Open semi-finals last season, vomited at the end of fourth set before wrapping up the victory in four hours and eight minutes.
Emotional Jodie Burrage celebrates Australian Open win after year of injury turmoil
Jodie Burrage let the tears flow after what she rated as one of the best wins of her career at the Australian Open.
The 25-year-old admitted ahead of the tournament that she considered quitting the sport a couple of months ago, but she tasted victory in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time with a 6-2 6-4 success against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.
After her final forehand dribbled over the net, Burrage covered her face with her hands as the emotion of the moment caught up with her before sobbing into her towel.
The 25-year-old, who missed most of last season through injury, defeated qualifier Leolia Jeanjean
Former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas dumped out of Australian Open in first round
Young American Alex Michelsen caused the first big upset of the Australian Open by knocking out former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.
Tsitsipas was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final two years ago and is also a three-time semi-finalist, but he has struggled since reaching the quarter-finals of the French Open last spring.
He has now lost three grand slam matches in a row after a second-round exit at Wimbledon and first-round defeat at the US Open.
Tsitsipas was knocked out in the first round at the second grand slam in a row, as Alex Michelsen claimed a big upset
Australian Open: *Jack Draper 4-6 6-3 1-0 Mariono Navone
Draper gladly accepts two double faults in one game from Navone.
The 15th seed breaks to start the third set, the perfect way to start off as he continues to mount a comeback.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Australian Open.
British No 1 Jack Draper is in action against Argentina’s Mariono Navone.
After dropping the opening set 6-4, Draper has hit back to level the match in the second set.
The 23-year-old serves it out confidently to get back on level terms.
