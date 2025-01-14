Australian Open LIVE: Emma Raducanu overcomes serve to reach second round but Cameron Norrie knocked out
Raducanu battled to an excellent win over 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova but Norrie went out to Matteo Berrettini
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu battled through to the second round after toppling 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Cameron Norrie was defeated by Matteo Berrettini.
Raducanu overcame her serve, with the former US Open champion making 15 double faults across the match, but raised her level when it counted to win 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2).
And the 22-year-old Brit admitted there is room for improvement ahead of a second-round clash with another former teenage prodigy, American Amanda Anisimova, on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Norrie was unable to subdue Berrettini’s big serve as the Italian came from behind to beat the British No 2 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-1 6-3.
Later, British No 1 Katie Boulter begins her campaign against Canada’s Rebecca Marino, while her fiance Alex de Minaur headlines the night session.
The in-form qualifier Joao Fonseca, 18, is one to watch in Melbourne and will have nothing to lose when he faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev.
Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below:
Cameron Norrie beaten as big-serving Matteo Berrettini through
Cameron Norrie was unable to add to the British victories at the Australian Open, suffering defeat in the opening round against Matteo Berrettini.
The Italian, who is a former Australian Open semi-finalist, hammered down 32 aces and recovered from a set down to claim a 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory.
The British No 2 was honest about his level after the defeat and also revealed he has been struggling with illness since the warm-up tournament in Auckland.
“It was a tough match,” Norrie said. “It was a difficult draw. I was really happy with the way I was hitting the ball, the level in the first set. I just dropped from then, and he maintained his level and served very well. So it was difficult.
”I think I knew what I was in for. I was expecting that. It was exactly that match. He's a top player. I would have had to have done that, kept the level like I did in the first set for three, four hours at least to have a chance with him. I wasn't able to do it physically. It definitely showed on the scoreline.”
Daniil Medvedev destroys net camera in wild Australian Open meltdown
Daniil Medvedev destroyed a camera attached to the net as the former World No 1 and three-time Australian Open finalist had a meltdown during his match against Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej.
Medvedev, a former US Open champion, was behind in the third set with the wildcard Samrej, who is ranked 418th in the world, and took five furious swings into the net with his racket after Samrej passed him with a winner.
The Russian fifth seed broke his racket while obliterating the small camera pinned to the centre strap, with the visual feed cutting out immediately as Medvedev took out his frustration.
He received a warning from the chair umpire and was booed by the fans in the Rod Laver Arena, while a ball-kid was required to sweep up the pieces of Medvedev’s broken racquet from the court.
And to add to Medvedev’s anger, Samrej won the third set a few moments later to take an unlikely lead on the against the former runner-up.
This would be a major shock, but Medvedev is leading 4-1 in the fourth set and Samrej is starting to cramp. The 23-year-old has received treatment on court.
Daniil Medvedev destroys net camera in wild Australian Open meltdown
The former World No 1 lost the third set to wildcard Kasidit Samrej before unleashing his frustration
Emma Raducanu looks ahead to second round
Emma Raducanu will face Amanda Anisimova in the second round. The American is a former teeange prodigy and is a former French Open semi-finalist.
Now 23, she is returning to tennis after taking most of the 2023 season off due to a mental health break.
“I know she's a big ball-striker, she hits the ball really hard. Practiced with her a couple times. She likes to dictate. So I think it's going to be a big challenge for me, of course.
“She's had some amazing results, as well. She broke out really early. I'm looking forward to going out there and testing my game and seeing where I'm at.”
Emma Raducanu’s serve had ‘mind of its own’ during tricky Australian Open win
Emma Raducanu joked her serve had “a mind of its own” after she battled her way to victory over 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova despite 15 double faults.
Nine of them came in the first five games and several at key moments, but the issue did not prevent Raducanu claiming her best win at the Australian Open, clinching a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) victory after two hours and 16 minutes.
The 22-year-old has been working to improve her serve with coach Nick Cavaday, but it is certainly not the finished article.
“I’m not sure what I changed in my serve today,” she said. “I think it had a mind of its own. I will be sure to reflect, look at that and come back to you.
“I think in the first set I was hitting a lot of good first serves. I hit a few aces. At the same time, I was hitting a double fault. I was quite accepting of that: ‘OK, I’m at least going for it’.”
Emma Raducanu’s serve had ‘mind of its own’ during tricky Australian Open win
The 22-year-old came through two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) against seed Ekaterina Alexandrova
Emma Raducanu on opening win at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu on her performance after beating 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 7-6 to reach the second round.
“I'm very pleased to havecome through that match. It was difficult. It was quite hot out there, getting quite sunny.
“Obviously playing against a really experienced and seeded opponent who is playing great tennis. I think I'm very proud of how I fought and how I overcame certain situations in that match.”
Emma Raducanu beats service issues to win Australian Open opener
Emma Raducanu overcame serving woes to upset 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and reach the second round of the Australian Open.
The 22-year-old hit 15 double faults but edged an erratic match to post her best win at Melbourne Park, seeing off 31st-ranked Russian Alexandrova 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2).
Raducanu’s victory made it five British players through to the second round, equalling the record here with more chances to come.
