Australian Open LIVE: Boulter vs Kudermetova latest score as Raducanu issues update on injury after win
Raducanu set up a clash with Iga Swiatek but battled through more injury worries in her win over Amanda Anisimova
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu booked a clash with second seed Iga Swiatek before Katie Boulter looks to also reach the third round.
Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round for the first time but battled more injury problems during the victory.
The 22-year-old played through pain struggling with her lower back, but Raducanu is hoping it’s just a “small niggle” after her preparations for the tournament were disrupted by back spasms.
Later, Boulter looks to join Raducanu and make it four British players into the last-32 of the tournament after wins for Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley in the men’s yesterday.
Five-time grand slam winner Swiatek needed just one hour to cruise through, setting up a blockbuster match against Raducanu, who she is yet to drop a set against in three meetings.
Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner is also in late action, as Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca looks to back up his stunning opening win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev against Lorenzo Sonego.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below:
Australian Open: *Katie Boulter 6-7 6-2 1-2 Veronika Kudermetova
A chance for Boulter. She lands a deep return into Kudermetova’s feet and the Russian can’t return from the baseline.
Break point. Boulter goes big down the line on the backhand but Kudermetova hangs on and saves with the attack to Boulter’s forehand.
Kudermetova finds the serves she needs on deuce and moves ahead. Two returns drift out from Boulter.
Australian Open: Katie Boulter 6-7 6-2 1-1 Veronika Kudermetova*
Three return misses in a row from Kudermetova and Boulter gets an opening hold of her own.
Yet to really see much of a rally in the third, as both players look to strike early on the returns.
Australian Open: *Katie Boulter 6-7 6-2 0-1 Veronika Kudermetova
Kudermetova gets to serve first in this deciding set and earns an opening hold with a body serve into Boulter, who puts the backhand into the net.
Both players have shown they are not afraid to attack any slower second-serves in this match so finding that first-serve consistency will be key for Boulter in the decider.
Australian Open: SET! Katie Boulter 6-7 6-2 Veronika Kudermetova*
Boulter finds an ace on 0-15, but Kudermetova takes apart the second-serve on the return to move to 15-30.
Consecutive return misses from Kudermetova brings up the first set point for Boulter.
Kudermetova nets on the return and Boulter levels the match at a set-all!
Impressive response from Boulter, who at one stage was 5-1 down in the first set.
She kept her head after losing the tiebreak and was the dominant player, especially on the returns, in the second set.
Australian Open: BREAK! *Katie Boulter 6-7 5-2 Veronika Kudermetova
Kudermetova was heading towards a rapid service hold but Boulter rallies back from 40-0 down, getting to deuce with a forehand winner down the line.
What a return from Boulter! A forehand winner crosscourt is smacked past Kudermetova, bringing up break point.
Kudermetova fires wide and Boulter reestablishes her double-break. She will serve for the second set next.
Australian Open: BREAK! Katie Boulter 6-7 4-2 Veronika Kudermetova*
Break! Kudermetova gets a break back and reduce Boulter’s lead in the second set.
There have been so many momentum swings in this match already, so Boulter needs to make sure she stays on top of the Russian.
Australian Open: Latest scores
A stunning scoreline on the Rod Laver Arena.
Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate takes an incredible 6-4 opening set over defending champion Jannik Sinner.
The World No 173 leads the World No 1.
Australian Open: Latest scores
The 18-year-old sensation Joao Fonseca sparks wild scenes as he forces a fifth set against Lorenzo Sonego!
Fonseca, who stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev on his grand slam debut, has the Brazil fans on their feet as he goes the distance.
Australian Open: BREAK! *Katie Boulter 6-7 4-1 Veronika Kudermetova
Boulter makes a statement of intent in the opening point, going after the serve with her backhand down the line.
The extra pace on the ball forces Kudermetova into the backhand miss and brings up two break points for Boulter.
Kudermetova saves the first with a rocket of a forehand but Boulter takes the second as Kudermetova pushes long!
The double break is secured.
Australian Open: Katie Boulter 6-7 3-1 Veronika Kudermetova*
A smooth hold from Boulter. Kudermetova was really going after her serve in the opening stages of the first set but the British No 1 is finding her spots more consistently now and rolls through another game.