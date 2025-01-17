Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic v Tomas Machac score before Jack Draper vs Aleksandar Vukic
Jacob Fearnley is out after a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev before Jack Draper takes on Australian favourite Aleksandar Vukic
The Australian Open continues as Novak Djokovic faces a stern test against Tomas Machac and Jack Draper bids to set up a clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
But Jacob Fearnley’s debut run is over after the 23-year-old Scot was beaten in straight-sets by second seed Alexander Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.
British interest in the men’s singles now lies with Draper who will expect another hostile crowd when he takes on Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic after surviving a marathon test against Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Djokovic, meanwhile, has dropped sets to inexperienced opponents in Nishesh Basavareddy and Jaime Faria so the 24-time grand slam champion will expect an even tougher challenge against Machac, a player who beat him in their last meeting.
In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning run at the Australian Open while Coco Gauff battles Leylah Fernandez, but two-time champion Naomi Osaka is out after she was forced to retire from her match against Belinda Bencic.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below:
Australian Open: SET! Novak Djokovic 6-1 Tomas Machac*
Djokovic gestures to his coaching box after having to face break point on serve but he quickly dismisses the opportunity from Machac to take the first set.
He’s come out and found a very strong level.
Australian Open: *Novak Djokovic 5-1 Tomas Machac
Break! For the third game in a row, Machac loses the first couple of points on serve and Djokovic quickly gets a look at another three break points.
Machac is pushed into the forehand miss out wide and Djokovic takes the double break.
Australian Open Novak Djokovic 4-1 Tomas Machac*
Incredible game between Djokovic and Machac, but it’s the 10-time champion who emerges with the hold to consolidate the break.
Machac had the crowd on their feet by winning a lengthy opening point with great defensive coverage behind the baseline.
Djokovic, though, responded with a high level, finishing the game off at the net. The 37-year-old has really had to raise it here.
Australian Open *Novak Djokovic 3-1 Tomas Machac
It’s been a difficult day for serving in Melbourne, with a breeze swirling around the Rod Laver Arena.
For the second game in a row, Machac faces 0-30 on serve and will again face break points as Djokovic stepped in on the forehand after a net-cord from the Czech.
Djokovic catches the line on the return but Machac saves with excellent hands at the net.
But Djokovic takes the break on the fifth opportunity, as Machac nets on the backhand.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 2-1 Tomas Machac*
Machac comes into the net and pops over the volley into open court to get to 30-30 on the Djokovic serve.
But he can’t do enough to force the break point. Djokovic instead holds with the backhand winner down the line.
Machac, though, has shown enough in three games to suggest that this will be as competitive as many thought.
Australian Open: *Novak Djokovic 1-1 Tomas Machac
Incredible recovery from Machac! He looked to be slumping into a horror opening service game, facing 0-40 after netting.
But Machac saves all three, and in style. He displays wonderful athleticism to reach a Djokovic drop shot and find the angled pick-up on the third break point.
He holds from there. Excellent start from Machac.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Tomas Machac*
Is that a hint at what’s to come? Machac drags Djokovic into deuce in a six-minute opening service game, with competitive exchanges in the baseline rallies from the start.
Djokovic gets his hold but is made to work for it, as Machac drifts a return long.
Australian Open: *Novak Djokovic 0-0 Tomas Machac
Tomas Machac had a breakthrough year last season, with his straight-sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Shanghai quarter-finals being the highlight. He also beat Djokovic in the Geneva semi-finals.
But he lost to Jack Draper in the last-16 of the US Open and played an absolute horror. The 24-year-old is yet to make the breakthrough at the grand slams but this is his opportunity.
Djokovic will serve first.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac
Here we go! The players are out onto the Rod Laver Arena. Novak Djokovic will have to be at the top of his game today, assuming the extremely Tomas Machac turns up.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez are set to begin their clash on the Margaret Court Arena. It’s a tasty match between two of the brightest players in the game.
Australian Open: Jacob Fearnley on defeat to Alexander Zverev
Jacob Fearnley had no complaints after exiting the Australian Open in a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev, as the Scot reflected on another breakthrough week.
“Extremely good opponent,” Fearnley said of Zverev, who won 6-3 6-4 6-4. “I thought I played some good tennis, some good moments, some low moments.
“I don’t think there was too much in it. Just a few points here and there. I think that's what those top guys do so well. They keep composed, and their base level just stays the same throughout the whole match. Mine went quite up and down, which I think is what cost me the match.
“Obviously an extremely, extremely good week for me. An unbelievable tournament. I'm looking forward to coming back in the future.”