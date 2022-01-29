Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Ebden & Purcell LIVE: Australian Open men’s doubles final updates
The all-Australian battle for the men’s doubles title plays out on Rod Laver Arena
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis battle Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles final.
The enigmatic Australian has found new life in the doubles format this year, having battled hard but ultimately exited in the singles to men’s singles finalist Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the second round.
The pair have brought a fresh attitude to the game, prioritising entertainment and fun each match, with Kokkinakis saying after their semi-final win over third-seeded pair Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos: “It sounds stupid, but winning has been our second priority every time,” Kokkinakis told reporters. “We hope to have fun, enjoy ourselves, enjoy our time on court. Hopefully they (crowd) feel like they’ve paid good money to watch us.”
While Kyrgios, a controversial figure in the game, is eager to bring new fans to tennis: “If they flick on a match and they have Thanasi and I playing in an entertaining doubles match, they know nothing about tennis, if they watch that match just then, they probably would tune in next time. That’s what I’m about. That’s what I want to bring. I think that’s how the sport is going to survive.”
Follow all the live action from the men’s doubles final below:
*Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 1-2 Ebden/Purcell (7-5)
Max Purcell is playing superbly so far in this match, and helps Ebden see out his service game to love with some relentless net play which Kokkinakis and Kyrgios cannot respond to.
The 23-year-old is highly-rated in his homeland.
Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 1-1 *Ebden/Purcell (7-5)
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios struggle with communication early on in this game, leaving a baseline shot for one another before Kyrgios eventually swings too late and hits the net.
Kokkinakis positions himself poorly at the net and allows Purcell to slam a foreheand down the centre of the court for 15-30, but the following three points are easily won by the Ks thanks to excellent serving from Kyrgios.
*Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 0-1 Ebden/Purcell (7-5)
Ebden stays in the opening point of the second set by playing an excellent tweener that forces Kokkinakis back and eventually ends with him hitting an overhit lob, with Ebden revelling in his showboating and riling up the Melbourne crowd.
Bar a brief error from Ebden which sees a volley hit the net, Purcell sails through his service game and they hold the game to 15.
Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 7-5 Ebden/Purcell
We’re back on the Kokkinakis serve and it’s an extremely comfortable hold to love for the Ks, with a series of powerful forehands from both men helping them take the first set in just over an hour.
Midway through the set it seemed as though the doubles experience Ebden and Purcell have was beginning to give them the advantage, as a few smart net plays won them crucial points and helped them defend break points.
But, ultimately, Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are the better tennis players and their talent told eventually with a series of excellent, powerful forehands both men hit which their opponents were unable to return.
Purcell has played strongly in the opening set but Ebden needs to step it up before the match is taken away from them.
*Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 6-5 Ebden/Purcell
“Sorry mate!” Kyrgios bellows at the start of this game as a return ricochets off the net and wins him the point. Ebden’s serve looks week as Kokkinakis returns well to make it 0-30, before a net ball brings the serving pair back into it at 15-30.
Purcell sends a volley long after an excellent return from Kokkinakis before saving the first break point at the net, and at 30-40 overcooks a short forehand that lets Ebden and Purcell off the hook.
At deuce, a rip-spin spot from Kokkinakis forces a long volley from Ebden, who responds with a serve down the T-line that gives Purcell a comfortable return to volley home and send us to deuce for a third time.
Kokkinakis hits another excellent couple of rip-roaring forehands to give he and Kyrgios the advantage, which they finally make count on at the fourth time of asking as Ebden hits the net following another superb Kokkinakis return.
The Ks need to serve out the set now.
Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 5-5 *Ebden/Purcell
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios look to be racing away with this game before a superb double-handed backhand return from Purcell and an overhit forehand from Kyrgios take the game to deuce.
Ebden gets the better of Kyrgios at the net to take us to deuce for a second time, before Pucell and Ebden overhit one return each to ensure we’re still on serve at 5-5.
*Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 4-5 Ebden/Purcell
The first real moment of panic for Ebden and Purcell, but they manage it well.
Kokkinakis and Kyrgios take it to 0-30 at the start of the game with a two strong returns on the second serve from Purcell, but a couple of hits into the body pull him and Ebden back to deuce eventually.
The former pair are attacking Ebden with pace when he is at the net and finding success with that advantage. A ricochet off the net from a Kokkinakis shot takes us back to deuce for a second time, before two sweeping volley from Ebden see the game out, and we remain on serve in the first set.
Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 4-4 *Ebden/Purcell
Thanasi Kokkinakis is serving extremely well right now and a combination of an strong ace and a series of openers his opponents are unable to return takes us to 4-4 in the opening set at the Rod Laver Arena.
Second serve is a different story but this is still a relatively comfortable hold to 30.
Kyrgios now on court in front of home crowd
The Melbourne crowd hasn’t had long to wait for another home favourite to have a shot at winning the Australian Open, with four Aussies currently on court in the men’s doubles final.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are facing Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. It’s 3-3, on serve, in the first set.
