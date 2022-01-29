Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis during the final against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (REUTERS)

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis battle Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles final.

The enigmatic Australian has found new life in the doubles format this year, having battled hard but ultimately exited in the singles to men’s singles finalist Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the second round.

The pair have brought a fresh attitude to the game, prioritising entertainment and fun each match, with Kokkinakis saying after their semi-final win over third-seeded pair Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos: “It sounds stupid, but winning has been our second priority every time,” Kokkinakis told reporters. “We hope to have fun, enjoy ourselves, enjoy our time on court. Hopefully they (crowd) feel like they’ve paid good money to watch us.”

While Kyrgios, a controversial figure in the game, is eager to bring new fans to tennis: “If they flick on a match and they have Thanasi and I playing in an entertaining doubles match, they know nothing about tennis, if they watch that match just then, they probably would tune in next time. That’s what I’m about. That’s what I want to bring. I think that’s how the sport is going to survive.”

Follow all the live action from the men’s doubles final below: