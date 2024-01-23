Australian Open order of play and day 11 schedule with Carlos Alcaraz in action
Alcaraz takes on towering German star Alexander Zverev in the match of day at Melbourne Park on Wednesday
Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time as the Wimbledon champion takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the match of the day at Melbourne Park.
Second seed Alcaraz stormed through his fourth-round match in straight-sets, while Zverev was pushed to a fifth-set tie-break against British No 1 Cameron Norrie before prevailing. They face each other in the second match of the night session, so can be expected around 10am (GMT).
Earlier on Wednesday, third seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Polish star Hubert Hurkacz, with the pair expected on Rod Laver Arena around 3am (GMT).
In the women’s singles, this half of the draw is wide open. Linda Noskova takes on Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska at 1am (GMT) on Rod Laver, before 12th seed Qinwen Zheng of China takes on the unseeded Anna Kalinskaya in the first night match.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Wednesday 24 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Linda Noskova vs Dayana Yastremska
Not before 2:30am
Hubert Hurkacz vs Daniil Medvedev
From 8:15am
Anna Kalinskaya vs Qinwen Zhang
Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
