Australian Open LIVE: Coco Gauff takes on Aryna Sabalenka in semi-finals
Gauff takes on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on women’s semi-finals day at Melbourne Park
Coco Gauff is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open final for the first time as she takes on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the women’s singles.
Gauff, the US Open champion, has been in terrific form at Melbourne Park but comes up against world No 2 Sabalenka who is yet to drop a set in five matches - and has dropped only 16 games all tournament. Gauff beat Sabalenka in New York for her first major in September. They will be on court at 8:30am (GMT).
The second semi-final sees both women chasing a spot in a Grand Slam final for the first time: 12th seed Qinwen Zheng is the favourite and is looking to replicate childhood idol Li Na with victory in Melbourne. She takes on Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, who is two matches away from emulating Emma Raducanu in winning a Grand Slam as a qualifier.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:
Earlier on Rod Laver Arena, there was a celebration in honour of the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Australian Open title.
The tennis icon was the first Indigenous Australian to win the title and from 2025 the tournament’s First Nations day will be named in her honour.
Here we go! Aryna Sabalenka has yet to face a real test at this year’s Australian Open (apologies to Barbora Krejcikova) - but Coco Gauff poses a real threat to her title defence. Can the American be the brick wall needed to crack some gaps in Sabalenka’s attack, or will Sabalenka power her way through?
Intriguing semi-final, this. The players are waiting in the tunnel and are about to come out on court.
It’s a wet, stormy day in Melbourne and the roof will be closed on Rod Laver Arena for both semi-finals.
Sabalenka’s route to the Australian Open semi-final has been emphatic. The defending champion has won all five of her matches in straight sets, dropping just 16 games in total and spending just five hours and 15 minutes on court.
She has not lost more than three games in a single set!
This is will be Gauff and Sabalenka’s seventh meeting. The American has the edge in the head-to-head with four wins, including in the US Open final last season. Sabalenka thrashed Gauff 6-4 6-0 in the Indian Wells quarter-finals earlier that year.
Australian Open LIVE
Alfie Hewett will lock horns again with Tokito Oda after reaching a seventh straight grand slam singles final at the Australian Open.
The wheelchair star got the better of 17-year-old Oda in the final in Melbourne 12 months ago but then lost to the Japanese youngster at the French Open and Wimbledon.
Hewett defeated doubles partner Gordon Reid to lift the US Open trophy but the Scot was unable to set up a repeat here, losing out 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the semi-finals to Oda.
Top seed Hewett eased to a 6-4 6-1 win over Joachim Gerard and will bid for a ninth major singles crown.
Hewett and Reid will have to wait to play their doubles semi-final after rain brought an early end to play on the outside courts in Melbourne.
Aryna Sabalenka on the prospect of facing Coco Gauff in a rematch of their US Open final: “I love it. I love it. After US Open, I really wanted that revenge, and, I mean, that’s a great match. It’s always great battles against Coco, with really great fights. I’m happy to play her, and I’m super excited to play that semifinal match.”
On her consistency at the grand slams after reaching six semi-finals in a row: “I think my mindset that I’m not getting crazy on court, I’m not rushing things. You know, I’m just playing point by point, and that’s it, and fighting for every point without overthinking about my dreams, about what I want to do, about how many slams I want to win and all that stuff.
“I was able to separate myself from that kind of mentality and just start focusing on myself and focusing on things I can improve and I can get better in, and what I actually have to do to win every match I play.”
Coco Gauff on the difference she has seen since becoming a grand slam champion: “I don’t really approach matches differently. But yeah, there is definitely a change in just the energy. I mean, you do feel like you’re the one to beat and I feel like people step on court and they play more free and want to play -- not want to play, everybody wants to play best games every day -- but play their best games because there’s no pressure.
“I definitely feel a little change. But also, at the same time, like, not really, because when I was young, nobody wanted to lose to, like, a 15-year-old, so I felt people played really hard too. I remember being in that position, too, when I was underdog and you just play free. Yeah, it’s always, I think there’s a quote, it’s not easy to get to the top, but easier to get to the top but harder to stay there.
“The goal is to stay here as long as possible and keep going upwards. I mean, I’m not at the top but I’m up there.”
As Aryna Sabalenka continued to steamroll her way through her Australian Open defence, the only thing as inevitable as her progress to the semi-finals was her opponent in the final four. When the draw was made two weeks ago, it was clear Sabalenka’s path to the Melbourne final would be blocked by a significant obstacle. But in Coco Gauff, the reigning US Open champion who defeated Sabalenka to win her first grand-slam title in September, the Belarusian was also given the chance for “revenge”. Now, the rematch is set.
Given the wildly lopsided nature of the women’s draw, it is tempting to call the immediate sequel of Sabalenka and Gauff’s grand-slam rivalry as the final before the final. With top seed Iga Swiatek and last year’s runner-up Elena Rybakina both falling before the fourth round, it has led to a wide-open top section: one of 12th seed Qinwen Zheng or qualifier Dayana Yastremska will play in their first grand-slam final on Saturday and will do so against a champion. Whoever progresses from Sabelanka and Gauff will be the overwhelming favourite to win their second grand-slam title and second in 12 months.
The Australian Open gets its first final – two days early
Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive title defence and set up the chance for ‘revenge’ against Coco Gauff
Australian Open order of play – Thursday 25 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 8:30am
Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka
Dayana Yastremska vs Qinwen Zheng
