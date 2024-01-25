Australian Open LIVE: Coco Gauff takes on Aryna Sabalenka in semi-finals

✕ Close Australian Open Increases Prize Money By $60 Million

Coco Gauff is eyeing a spot in the Australian Open final for the first time as she takes on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the women’s singles.

Gauff, the US Open champion, has been in terrific form at Melbourne Park but comes up against world No 2 Sabalenka who is yet to drop a set in five matches - and has dropped only 16 games all tournament. Gauff beat Sabalenka in New York for her first major in September. They will be on court at 8:30am (GMT).

The second semi-final sees both women chasing a spot in a Grand Slam final for the first time: 12th seed Qinwen Zheng is the favourite and is looking to replicate childhood idol Li Na with victory in Melbourne. She takes on Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, who is two matches away from emulating Emma Raducanu in winning a Grand Slam as a qualifier.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: