What is the Australian Open prize money?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Australian Open prize money is at a record high for 2024 following a 13 per cent increase of £5.34m (AU$10m) from 2023.

The total prize pool now stands at £46.2m (AU$86.5m), with the men’s singles and women’s singles champions taking home around £1.67m (AU $3.15m) for winning the tournament.

Prize money has also been increased in the early rounds, with players who reach the main draw earning £64,000 - even if they do not win a match at the tournament.

Defending champion and record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic is once again the favourite for the men’s title, while World No 1 Iga Swiatek and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the top contenders for Aryna Sabalenka’s crown in the women’s singles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)