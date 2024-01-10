What is the Australian Open prize money?
Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win an 11th Australian Open title in Melbourne this month
The Australian Open prize money is at a record high for 2024 following a 13 per cent increase of £5.34m (AU$10m) from 2023.
The total prize pool now stands at £46.2m (AU$86.5m), with the men’s singles and women’s singles champions taking home around £1.67m (AU $3.15m) for winning the tournament.
Prize money has also been increased in the early rounds, with players who reach the main draw earning £64,000 - even if they do not win a match at the tournament.
Defending champion and record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic is once again the favourite for the men’s title, while World No 1 Iga Swiatek and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the top contenders for Aryna Sabalenka’s crown in the women’s singles.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies