Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What is the Australian Open prize money?

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win an 11th Australian Open title in Melbourne this month

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 10 January 2024 14:14
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Emma Raducanu 'having a blast' as she battles to victory in first match in eight months

The Australian Open prize money is at a record high for 2024 following a 13 per cent increase of £5.34m (AU$10m) from 2023.

The total prize pool now stands at £46.2m (AU$86.5m), with the men’s singles and women’s singles champions taking home around £1.67m (AU $3.15m) for winning the tournament.

Prize money has also been increased in the early rounds, with players who reach the main draw earning £64,000 - even if they do not win a match at the tournament.

Defending champion and record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic is once again the favourite for the men’s title, while World No 1 Iga Swiatek and newly crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the top contenders for Aryna Sabalenka’s crown in the women’s singles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4:  £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in