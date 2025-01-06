Australian Open start date, TV channel and how to watch online
The opening grand slam of the season kicks off another blockbuster tennis year
The Australian Open kicks off another tennis year with the opening grand slam of the season bursting with narrative.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka return as defending champions and both World No 1s will be favourites to defend their titles.
But the challengers will be up for the fight, as Carlos Alcaraz prepares for his first attempt at completing the career grand slam and Coco Gauff looks to build on her impressive form and win a second major.
Much will be made of Novak Djokovic’s new partnership with Andy Murray, but the 10-time Australian Open champion could face a difficult draw as he is only seeded 7th for the tournament.
The British charge will be led by Jack Draper as looks to build on his run to the US Open semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu will attempt to take further steps from her Billie Jean King Cup performances.
Here’s all you need to know.
When does the Australian Open start?
The tournament begins on a Sunday for the second year in a row, with the first round getting underway on Sunday January 12. The women’s final will be held on Saturday January 25 with the men’s final taking place on the following day, Sunday January 26.
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the draw for the Australian Open?
The draw will be made on Thursday, January 9 at 3.30am GMT (2.30pm local time). It will be streamed live on the Australian Open’s official website and YouTube channel.
What are the projected seeds?
Men’s singles
1. Jannik Sinner – Italy
2. Alexander Zverev – Germany
3. Carlos Alcaraz – Spain
4. Taylor Fritz – United States
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud – Norway
7. Novak Djokovic – Serbia
8. Alex de Minaur – Australia
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov – Bulgaria
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas – Greece
12. Tommy Paul – United States
13. Holger Rune – Denmark
14. Ugo Humbert – France
15. Jack Draper – Great Britain
16. Lorenzo Musetti – Italy
17. Frances Tiafoe – United States
18. Hubert Hurkacz – Poland
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils – France
21. Ben Shelton – United States
22. Sebastian Korda – United States
23. Alejandro Tabilo – Chile
24. Jiri Lehecka – Czech Republic
25. Alexei Popyrin – Australia
26. Tomas Machac – Czech Republic
27. Jordan Thompson – Australia
28. Sebastian Baez – Argentina
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime – Canada
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – France
31. Francisco Cerundolo – Argentina
32. Flavio Cobolli – Italy
Women’s singles
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek – Poland
3. Coco Gauff – United States
4. Jasmine Paolini – Italy
5. Zheng Qinwen – China
6. Elena Rybakina – Kazakhstan
7. Jessica Pegula – United States
8. Emma Navarro – United States
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins – United States
11. Paula Badosa – Spain
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia – Brazil
16. Jelena Ostapenko – Latvia
17. Marta Kostyuk – Ukraine
18. Donna Vekic – Croatia
19. Madison Keys – United States
20. Karoline Muchova – Czech Republic
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Magdalena Frech – Poland
23. Katie Boulter – Great Britain
24. Yulia Putintseva – Kazakhstan
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina – Ukraine
29. Linda Noskova – Czech Republic
30. Leylah Fernandez – Canada
31. Maria Sakkari – Greece
32. Dayana Yastremska – Ukraine
