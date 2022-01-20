Day five at the Australian Open will see Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty look to set up a sensational fourth-round clash at Melbourne Park.

Defending champion Osaka and world number one Barty have been on a collision course since the main draw was made and will look to progress past the third round today.

Osaka faces American Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena and at the same time home favourite Barty will take on Italian Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal highlights the action as he takes on Karen Khachanov, while Matteo Berrettini’s match against Carlos Alcaraz is another top match-up.

Here’s the order of play and full schedule at the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

From 12am GMT

(24) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v (15) Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

(4) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v (26) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

(31) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v (7) Matteo Berrettini (Ita)

From 8am GMT

(1) Ashleigh Barty (Aus) v (30) Camila Giorgi (Ita)

(28) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v (6) Rafael Nadal (Spa)

Margaret Court Arena

From 12am GMT

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa) v (21) Jessica Pegula (USA)

Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v (8) Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa)

(23) Reilly Opelka (USA) v (14) Denis Shapovalov (Can)

From 8am GMT

Amanda Anisimova (USA) v (13) Naomi Osaka (Jpn)

Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v (18) Aslan Karatsev (Rus)

John Cain Arena

From 12am GMT

Rinky Hijikata (Aus) & Tristan Schoolkate (Australia) v (5) John Peers (Aus) & Filip Polasek (Svk)

(28) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre)

Magda Linette (Pol) & Bernarda Pera (USA) v (4) Samantha Stosur (Aus) & Shuai Zhang (Chn)

From 5am GMT

(3) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Kia Arena

From 2am GMT