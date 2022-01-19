Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day four with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action
Murray and Raducanu are both set to be in action on Thursday morning in the UK
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will look to book their places in the third round of the Australian Open after surviving epic matches in the opening round in Melbourne.
Murray prevailed in five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili on his first Australian Open appearance in three years before Raducanu triumphed in a meeting of US Open champions against Sloane Stephens on her tournament debut.
Both players have been handed primetime matches in the night sessions in Melbourne Park, with Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel in the final match on the John Cain Arena and Raducanu facing Danka Kovinic on the Margaret Court Arena.
Elsewhere, the meeting between men’s number one seed Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will headline the day’s play at the Rod Laver Arena.
Here’s the full schedule of matches and Australian Open order of play:
Rod Laver Arena
From 12am GMT
- Alize Cornet vs Garbine Muguruza (3)
- Xinyu Wang vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
- Kamil Majchrzak vs Alex De Minaur (32)
From 8am GMT
- Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev (2)
- Simona Halep (14) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
Margaret Court Arena
From 12am GMT
- Anett Kontaveit (6) vs Clara Tauson
- Hailey Baptiste vs Maddison Inglis
- Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)
From 8am GMT
- Danka Kovinic vs Emma Raducanu (17)
- Steve Johnson vs Jannick Sinner
John Cain Arena
From 12am GMT
- Iga Swiatek (7) vs Rebecca Peterson
- Francis Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz (20)
- Shuai Zhang vs Elena Rybakina (12)
From 8am GMT
- Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel
Kia Arena
From 12am GMT
- Andrey Rublev (5) vs Ricardas Berankis
- Samantha Stosur vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10)
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (9)
1573 Arena
From 12am GMT
- Ana Konjuh vs Danielle Collins (27)
- Dan Evans (24) vs Arthur Rinderknech
- Roberto Bautista Agut (15) vs Philipp Kohlschreiber
Court 7
From 12am GMT
- Norbert Gombos vs Marin Cilic (27)
- Tamara Zidansek (29) vs Heather Watson
- Kaia Kanepi vs Marie Bouzkova
- Richard Gasquet vs Botic van de Zandschulp
