Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will look to book their places in the third round of the Australian Open after surviving epic matches in the opening round in Melbourne.

Murray prevailed in five sets against Nikoloz Basilashvili on his first Australian Open appearance in three years before Raducanu triumphed in a meeting of US Open champions against Sloane Stephens on her tournament debut.

Both players have been handed primetime matches in the night sessions in Melbourne Park, with Murray taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel in the final match on the John Cain Arena and Raducanu facing Danka Kovinic on the Margaret Court Arena.

Elsewhere, the meeting between men’s number one seed Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will headline the day’s play at the Rod Laver Arena.

Here’s the full schedule of matches and Australian Open order of play:

Rod Laver Arena

From 12am GMT

Alize Cornet vs Garbine Muguruza (3)

Xinyu Wang vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Kamil Majchrzak vs Alex De Minaur (32)

From 8am GMT

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev (2)

Simona Halep (14) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Margaret Court Arena

From 12am GMT

Anett Kontaveit (6) vs Clara Tauson

Hailey Baptiste vs Maddison Inglis

Sebastian Baez vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

From 8am GMT

Danka Kovinic vs Emma Raducanu (17)

Steve Johnson vs Jannick Sinner

John Cain Arena

From 12am GMT

Iga Swiatek (7) vs Rebecca Peterson

Francis Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz (20)

Shuai Zhang vs Elena Rybakina (12)

From 8am GMT

Andy Murray vs Taro Daniel

Kia Arena

From 12am GMT

Andrey Rublev (5) vs Ricardas Berankis

Samantha Stosur vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (9)

1573 Arena

From 12am GMT

Ana Konjuh vs Danielle Collins (27)

Dan Evans (24) vs Arthur Rinderknech

Roberto Bautista Agut (15) vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Court 7

From 12am GMT