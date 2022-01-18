Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action
Full schedule for day three with Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils also in action
Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK.
Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.
In the men’s draw, Nadal faces the German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann while number three seed Alexander Zverev plays Australian John Millman.
Here’s the day three order of play:
Rod Laver Arena
From 12am GMT
- Martina Trevisan vs Paulo Badosa (8)
- Ash Barty (1) vs Lucia Bronzetti
- Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafa Nadal (6)
From 8am GMT
- Madison Brengle vs Naomi Osaka (13)
- Alexander Zverev (3) vs John Millman
Margaret Court Arena
From 12am GMT
- Harmony Tan vs Elina Svitolina (15)
- Soonwoo Kwon vs Denis Shapovalov (14)
- Barbara Kerjcikova (4) vs Xiyu Wang
From 8am GMT
- Qinwnen Zheng vs Maria Sakkari (5)
- Gael Monfils (17) vs Alexander Bublik
John Cain Arena
From 12 am GMT
- Tereza Martincova vs Camila Giorgi (30)
- Madison Keys vs Jaqueline Cristian
Not before 3:30am GMT
- Stefan Kozlov vs Matteo Berrettini (7)
- Herbert Hurkacz (10) vs Adrian Mannarino
Kia Arena
From 12 am GMT
- Victoria Azarenka (24) vs Jil Teichmann
- Tallon Griekspoor vs Pablo Carreno Busta (19)
- Belinda Bencic (22) vs Amanda Anisimova
- Mackenzie McDonald vs Alsan Karatsev (18)
1573 Arena
From 12 am GMT
- Sara Sorribes Tormo (32) vs Marta Kostyuk
- Bernarda Pera vs Jessica Pegula
- Carlos Alcaraz (31) vs Dusan Lajovic
- Pedro Martinez vs Cristian Garin (16)
