Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK.

Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

In the men’s draw, Nadal faces the German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann while number three seed Alexander Zverev plays Australian John Millman.

Here’s the day three order of play:

Rod Laver Arena

From 12am GMT

Martina Trevisan vs Paulo Badosa (8)

Ash Barty (1) vs Lucia Bronzetti

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafa Nadal (6)

From 8am GMT

Madison Brengle vs Naomi Osaka (13)

Alexander Zverev (3) vs John Millman

Margaret Court Arena

From 12am GMT

Harmony Tan vs Elina Svitolina (15)

Soonwoo Kwon vs Denis Shapovalov (14)

Barbara Kerjcikova (4) vs Xiyu Wang

From 8am GMT

Qinwnen Zheng vs Maria Sakkari (5)

Gael Monfils (17) vs Alexander Bublik

John Cain Arena

From 12 am GMT

Tereza Martincova vs Camila Giorgi (30)

Madison Keys vs Jaqueline Cristian

Not before 3:30am GMT

Stefan Kozlov vs Matteo Berrettini (7)

Herbert Hurkacz (10) vs Adrian Mannarino

Kia Arena

From 12 am GMT

Victoria Azarenka (24) vs Jil Teichmann

Tallon Griekspoor vs Pablo Carreno Busta (19)

Belinda Bencic (22) vs Amanda Anisimova

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alsan Karatsev (18)

1573 Arena

From 12 am GMT