Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 11th Australian Open title this week in Melbourne and takes on American player Taylor Frtiz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The winner of Djokovic-Fritz - expected around 3:30am (GMT) - will take on the victor between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev, with the pair headlining the night session as the second match on Rod Laver Arena.

In the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff faces unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk first up on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.

Then the defending champion who is yet to drop a set, Aryna Sabalenka, takes on another former major winner in 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 23 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 2am

Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff

Not before 3:30am

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

From 8am

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)