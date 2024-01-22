Australian Open order of play and day 10 schedule with Novak Djokovic in action
Djokovic takes on American Taylor Fritz, while Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are also in quarter-final action
Novak Djokovic is eyeing an 11th Australian Open title this week in Melbourne and takes on American player Taylor Frtiz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The winner of Djokovic-Fritz - expected around 3:30am (GMT) - will take on the victor between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev, with the pair headlining the night session as the second match on Rod Laver Arena.
In the women’s singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff faces unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk first up on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.
Then the defending champion who is yet to drop a set, Aryna Sabalenka, takes on another former major winner in 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 23 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 2am
Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff
Not before 3:30am
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
From 8am
Barbora Krejcikova vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
