British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Norrie, the 19th seed, takes on 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16, with the pair scheduled to be on court around 6am (GMT) on John Cain Arena. Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is in action as he takes on Chinese wild-card Shang Juncheng, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the pick of the night matches.

On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic.

Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, faces Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens is also in singles action.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Saturday 20 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Qinwen Zhang vs Wang Yafan

Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz

From 8am

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova

Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka

From 8am

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev

Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic

John Cain Arena

From 12am

Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska

From 2:30am

Ugo Humbert vs Hubert Hurkacz

From 6am

Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud

Kia Arena

From 12am

Anna Kalinskaya vs Sloane Stephens

Anna Blinkova vs Jasmine Paolini

O. Gadecki & M. Polmans vs H. Chan & S. Gonzalez

From 4:30am

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles

Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)