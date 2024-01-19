Australian Open order of play and day 7 schedule with Cameron Norrie in action
British No 1 Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are among the stars on show at Melbourne Park on Saturday
British No 1 Cameron Norrie is bidding to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time as the third round action continues on Saturday at Melbourne Park.
Norrie, the 19th seed, takes on 11th seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-16, with the pair scheduled to be on court around 6am (GMT) on John Cain Arena. Elsewhere in the men’s singles, Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is in action as he takes on Chinese wild-card Shang Juncheng, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the pick of the night matches.
On the women’s side, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena against Linda Noskova, while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina takes on Viktorija Golubic.
Anna Blinkova, who came through a titanic final-set tie-break against Elena Rybakina in round two, faces Jasmine Paolini while 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens is also in singles action.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Saturday 20 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Qinwen Zhang vs Wang Yafan
Shang Juncheng vs Carlos Alcaraz
From 8am
Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova
Alexander Zverev vs Alex Michelsen
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Tommy Paul vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka
From 8am
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev
Elina Svitolina vs Viktorija Golubic
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Emma Navarro vs Dayana Yastremska
From 2:30am
Ugo Humbert vs Hubert Hurkacz
From 6am
Cameron Norrie vs Casper Ruud
Kia Arena
From 12am
Anna Kalinskaya vs Sloane Stephens
Anna Blinkova vs Jasmine Paolini
O. Gadecki & M. Polmans vs H. Chan & S. Gonzalez
From 4:30am
Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
