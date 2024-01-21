Australian Open order of play and day 9 schedule with Cameron Norrie in action
Norrie is the last Brit standing in the singles in Australia and he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev
Cameron Norrie will bid for a first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam when he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The British No 1 beat Casper Ruud in impressive fashion in the third round and will be eyeing a first victory against German star Zverev. The pair will be on court around 5am (GMT).
The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session on Rod Laver Arena, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays Portugal’s Nuno Borges earlier on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.
In the women’s singles, after beating Iga Swiatek teenager Linda Noskova plays Elina Svitolina, and fellow Ukrainian star Dayana Yastremska faces two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka. Chinese player Qinwen Zheng takes on Oceane Dodin in the second night match on Rod Laver.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open order of play – Monday 22 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska
Not before 2:30am
Nuno Borges vs Daniil Medvedev
From 8am
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
Qinwen Zheng vs Oceane Dodin
Margaret Court Arena
Not before 2:30am
Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina
Not before 5:00am
Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie
John Cain Arena
Not before 4am
Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz
Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
- Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
- Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
- Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
- Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)
