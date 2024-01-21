Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Norrie will bid for a first victory over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam when he takes on sixth seed Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The British No 1 beat Casper Ruud in impressive fashion in the third round and will be eyeing a first victory against German star Zverev. The pair will be on court around 5am (GMT).

The winner will face either second seed Carlos Alcaraz or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who meet in the night session on Rod Laver Arena, while third seed Daniil Medvedev plays Portugal’s Nuno Borges earlier on Melbourne Park’s biggest court.

In the women’s singles, after beating Iga Swiatek teenager Linda Noskova plays Elina Svitolina, and fellow Ukrainian star Dayana Yastremska faces two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka. Chinese player Qinwen Zheng takes on Oceane Dodin in the second night match on Rod Laver.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Australian Open order of play – Monday 22 January

(all times UK / GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

Victoria Azarenka vs Dayana Yastremska

Not before 2:30am

Nuno Borges vs Daniil Medvedev

From 8am

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

Qinwen Zheng vs Oceane Dodin

Margaret Court Arena

Not before 2:30am

Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina

Not before 5:00am

Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie

John Cain Arena

Not before 4am

Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz

Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Kalinskaya

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule

Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles

Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles

Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles

Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles

Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final

Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January

Mixed doubles: 18-27 January

Wheelchair events: 23-27 January

Junior events: 20-27 January

Australian Open 2024 prize money

Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)

Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)

Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)

Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)

Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)

Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)

Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)

Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)

First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)