Australian Open latest order of play and tournament schedule
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka return to court as the fourth round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday
The fourth round gets underway at the Australian Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are among the big names trying to book a quarter-final spot in Melbourne.
The two No 1 seeds headline the afternoon action on the Rod Laver Arena as Sabalenka opens up proceedings against talented Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko – the 17th seed who is into the second week of a grand slam for the first time – before Alcaraz looks to move a step closer to completing his own career grand slam by taking on USA’s 19th seed Tommy Paul.
The night session on that court will see home favourite Alex de Minaur, with an inevitably raucous backing from the crowd, facing Alexander Bublik before Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina battle in a mouthwatering Russian-Ukrainian match-up.
Elsewhere, women’s third seed Coco Gauff will look to seal passage into the last eight against Karolina Muchova, while Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are in action on the men’s side.
Here’s the full order of play from day eight in Melbourne:
Australian Open order of play
Day Eight - Sunday 25 January
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Victoria Mboko (CAN) [17]
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Tommy Paul (USA) [19]
8:00 AM GMT
- Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [10] vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) [6]
- Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12] vs Mirra Andreeva [8]
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Laura Siegemund (GER) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / John Peers (AUS)
- Storm Hunter (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) vs Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) [7]
- Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs Karolina Muchova (CZE) [19]
5:00 AM GMT
- Daniil Medvedev [11] vs Learner Tien (USA) [25]
John Cain Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Robert Cash (USA) / JJ Tracy (USA) [14] vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [3]
- Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Iva Jovic (USA) [29]
- Adam Pavlasek (CZE) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs Luke Johnson (GBR) / Jan Zielinski (POL)
6:00 AM GMT
- Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [18]
Australian Open tournament schedule
Sunday 25 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Monday 26 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round
Tuesday 27 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
- 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round
Wednesday 28 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
- 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Thursday 29 January
- 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Friday 30 January
- 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals
Saturday 31 January
- Women’s singles final 🏆
- Men’s doubles final 🏆
- Women’s doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals
Sunday 1 February
- Men’s singles final 🏆
- Boys’ singles final 🏆
- Girls’ singles final 🏆
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks