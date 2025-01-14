Tomorrow’s Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
It’s another big day for the British players as Jack Draper faces Aussie favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jodie Burrage plays Coco Gauff
The Australian Open continues as Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley look to continue a strong start for British players by reaching the third round.
Wins for Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter on Tuesday mean that six British players have won their opening matches in the Australian Open singles for the first time.
British No 1 Draper faces a blockbuster clash with Australian home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Fearnley - who beat Nick Kyrgios in his opening match - aims to continue his rise against Arthur Cazaux.
Meanwhile, Jodie Burrage faces a tough test against World No 3 Coco Gauff, while Harriet Dart will also be the underdog when she plays Olympics runner-up and 18th seed Donna Vekic.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are all also in action on a packed second-round schedule at the Australian Open. Here’s everything you need to know
Order of Play – Wednesday, January 15, 2025 (Times in GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Not before 3:00 AM GMT
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [7] vs. Jaime Faria (POR)
8:00 AM GMT
Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs. Jodie Burrage (GBR)
Followed by:
Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) [2]
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
Elise Mertens (BEL) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA) [7]
Not before 2:00 AM GMT
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3]
8:00 AM GMT
Casper Ruud (NOR) [6] vs. Jakub Mensik (CZE)
Followed by:
Paula Badosa (ESP) [11] vs. Talia Gibson (AUS)
John Cain Arena
12:00 AM GMT
Laura Siegemund (GER) vs. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [5]
Not before 2:00 AM GMT
Jordan Thompson (AUS) [27] vs. Nuno Borges (POR)
6:00 AM GMT
Diana Shnaider [12] vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
Not before 8:00 AM GMT
Jack Draper (GBR) [15] vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Kia Arena
12:00 AM GMT
Liudmila Samsonova [25] vs. Olga Danilovic (SRB)
Followed by:
Karolina Muchova (CZE) [20] vs. Naomi Osaka (JPN)
Not before 3:00 AM GMT
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Sebastian Korda (USA) [22]
Followed by:
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [29]
1573 Arena
12:00 AM GMT
Reilly Opelka (USA) vs. Tomas Machac (CZE) [26]
Followed by:
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] vs. Anastasia Potapova
Followed by:
Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs. Tommy Paul (USA) [12]
Followed by:
Jule Niemeier (GER) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [17]
Court 3
12:00 AM GMT
Moyuka Uchijima (JPN) vs. Mirra Andreeva [14]
Followed by:
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) vs. James Duckworth (AUS)
Followed by:
Ugo Humbert (FRA) [14] vs. Hady Habib (LBN)
Followed by:
Harriet Dart (GBR) vs. Donna Vekic (CRO) [18]
Court 5
12:00 AM GMT
Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [3] vs. Constantin Frantzen (GER) / Hendrik Jebens (GER)
Followed by:
Kamilla Rakhimova / Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) vs. Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Irina Khromacheva [8]
Followed by:
Marco Bortolotti (ITA) / Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs. Luciano Darderi (ITA) / Diego Hidalgo (ECU)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) / Sergio Martos Gornes (ESP) vs. Sander Arends (NED) / Luke Johnson (GBR)
Followed by:
Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) [6] vs. Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (IND) / Ryan Seggerman (USA)
Court 6
12:00 AM GMT
Suzan Lamens (NED) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Followed by:
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) vs. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [30]
Followed by:
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) vs. Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Not before 4:00 AM GMT
Veronika Kudermetova / Ena Shibahara (JPN) [11] vs. Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) / Chia Yi Tsao (TPE)
Court 7
12:00 AM GMT
Tatjana Maria (GER) vs. Clara Tauson (DEN)
Followed by:
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [24] vs. Hugo Gaston (FRA)
Followed by:
Quentin Halys (FRA) vs. Arthur Fils (FRA) [20]
Not before 4:00 AM GMT
Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) vs. Marie Bouzkova (CZE) / Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) [14]
Court 8
12:00 AM GMT
Jamie Murray (GBR) / John Peers (AUS) [12] vs. Borna Gojo (CRO) / Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Followed by:
Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs. Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS)
Followed by:
Magda Linette (POL) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) vs. Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) / Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs. Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [11]
Followed by:
Petr Nouza (CZE) / Patrik Rikl (CZE) vs. Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA) [16]
Court 12
12:00 AM GMT
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) / Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) vs. Ariel Behar (URU) / Robert Galloway (USA)
Followed by:
Danielle Collins (USA) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) vs. Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]
Followed by:
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [1] vs. Fanny Stollar (HUN) / Lulu Sun (NZL)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Miyu Kato (JPN) / Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs. Sofia Kenin (USA) / Monica Niculescu (ROU) [10]
Followed by:
Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Nina Stojanovic (SRB) vs. Kimberly Birrell (AUS) / Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
Court 13
12:00 AM GMT
Magdalena Frech (POL) [23] vs. Anna Blinkova
Followed by:
Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) vs. Francesco Passaro (ITA)
Followed by:
Marc Polmans (AUS) / Matthew Romios (AUS) vs. Manuel Guinard (FRA) / Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Not before 4:00 AM GMT
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) / Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs. Christopher O’Connell (AUS) / Roman Safiullin
Followed by:
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs. Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / Jason Kubler (AUS)
Court 14
12:00 AM GMT
Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) / Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs. Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Yafan Wang (CHN)
Followed by:
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) / Zhang Shuai (CHN) [9] vs. McCartney Kessler (USA) / Arantxa Rus (NED)
Followed by:
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Wang Xiyu (CHN) vs. Wang Xinyu (CHN) / Zheng Saisai (CHN)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Sara Errani (ITA) / Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] vs. Priscilla Hon (AUS) / Daria Saville (AUS)
Followed by:
Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) [7] vs. Marcos Giron (USA) / Evan King (USA)
Court 15
12:00 AM GMT
Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs. Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Eri Hozumi (JPN)
Followed by:
Timea Babos (HUN) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) [13] vs. Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Caty McNally (USA)
Followed by:
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) / Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) vs. Maia Lumsden (GBR) / Anna Siskova (CZE)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [10] vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Francisco Comesana (ARG)
Followed by:
Katarzyna Kawa (POL) / Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL) vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova / Yue Yuan (CHN)
Order of Play – Tuesday, January 14, 2025 (Times in GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
Emma Navarro (USA) [8] bt. Peyton Stearns (USA)
Daniil Medvedev [5] bt. Kasidit Samrej (THA)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [8] bt. Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)
Veronika Kudermetova bt. Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena
Holger Rune (DEN) [13] bt. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [6] bt. Emerson Jones (AUS)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] bt. Sijia Wei (CHN)
Joao Fonseca (BRA) bt. Andrey Rublev [9]
John Cain Arena
Daria Kasatkina [9] bt. Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)
Taylor Fritz (USA) [4] bt. Jenson Brooksby (USA)
Madison Keys (USA) [19] bt. Ann Li (USA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) [25] vs. Corentin Moutet (FRA)
KIA Arena
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt. Cameron Norrie (GBR)
Eva Lys (GER) bt. Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [16] bt. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Katie Boulter (GBR) [22] bt. Rebecca Marino (CAN)
1573 Arena
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [15] bt. Julia Riera (ARG)
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [18] bt. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)
Ben Shelton (USA) [21] bt. Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Court 3
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt. Ekaterina Alexandrova [26]
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) [30]
Mitchell Krueger (USA) bt. Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
Camila Osorio (COL) bt. Maria Sakkari (GRE) [31]
Court 5
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt. Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Varvara Gracheva (FRA) bt. Caty McNally (USA)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) bt. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Court 6
Xiyu Wang (CHN) bt. Julia Grabher (AUT)
Cristian Garin (CHI) bt. Borna Coric (CRO)
Danka Kovinic (MNE) bt. Lulu Sun (NZL)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Court 7
Karen Khachanov [19] bt. Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Iva Jovic (USA) bt. Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [24] bt. Elina Avanesyan (ARM)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) bt. Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [32]
Court 8
Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt. Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG)
Learner Tien (USA) bt. Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Adam Pavlasek (CZE) / Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) bt. Romain Arneodo (MON) / Arthur Cazaux (FRA)
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt. Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
Court 12
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) bt. Luca Nardi (ITA)
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) bt. Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)
Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider bt. Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Katarzyna Piter (POL)
Marcos Giron (USA) bt. Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Court 13
Erika Andreeva bt. Saisai Zheng (CHN)
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [31] bt. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
Shuai Zhang (CHN) bt. McCartney Kessler (USA)
Tristan Boyer (USA) bt. Federico Coria (ARG)
Court 14
Anna Blinkova / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) bt. Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Clara Tauson (DEN)
Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [32] bt. Mayar Sherif (EGY)
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) bt. Zizou Bergs (BEL)
Renata Zarazua (MEX) bt. Taylor Townsend (USA)
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
