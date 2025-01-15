Tomorrow's Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter bid to reach the third round of the grand slam
Emma Raducanu bids to make the Australian Open third round as she faces Amanda Anisimova, with Katie Boulter also in action.
Raducanu admitted her serve had a “mind of its own” during her opening win but the 22-year-old nevertheless claimed an impressive result against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.
She now faces American Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals of the French Open and quarter-finals of Wimbledon before taking time away from tennis in 2023 for her mental health.
Later on, British No 1 Boulter takes on Veronika Kudermetova as she bids to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time. Boulter battled to a close win over Rebecca Marino in her first match.
Elsewhere, defending Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are in action, as Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca looks to back up his stunning opening win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev.
Australian Open intended Order of Play - Thursday 16 January (All times GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
00:30 am: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL) [2]
Not before 02:30 am: Tristan Boyer (USA) vs. Alex De Minaur (AUS) [8]
08:00 am: Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs. Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)
Followed by: Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4]
Margaret Court Arena
00:30 am: Emma Navarro (USA) [8] vs. Xiyu Wang (CHN)
Not before 02:00 am: Taylor Fritz (USA) [4] vs. Cristian Garin (CHI)
08:00 am: Madison Keys (USA) [19] vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
Followed by: Learner Tien (USA) vs. Daniil Medvedev [5]
John Cain Arena
00:00 am: Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [18] vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Followed by: Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [6] vs. Iva Jovic (USA)
06:00 am: Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs. Holger Rune (DEN) [13]
KIA Arena
00:00 am: Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
Not before 02:00 am: Ben Shelton (USA) [21] vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [17]
Followed by: Destanee Aiava (AUS) vs. Danielle Collins (USA) [10]
1573 Arena
00:00 am: Yafan Wang (CHN) vs. Daria Kasatkina [9]
Followed by: Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs. Gael Monfils (FRA)
Followed by: Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [15] vs. Erika Andreeva
Followed by: Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Court 3
00:00 am: Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs. Camila Osorio (COL)
Followed by: Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [16]
Not before 03:00 am: Alex Michelsen (USA) vs. James McCabe (AUS)
Followed by: Veronika Kudermetova vs. Katie Boulter (GBR) [22]
Court 5
00:00 am: Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR) [10] vs. Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Francisco Comesana (ARG)
Followed by: Bernarda Pera (USA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) vs. Julia Grabher (AUT) / Tara Moore (GBR)
Followed by: Christian Harrison (USA) / David Pel (NED) vs. Victor Cornea (ROU) / Mariano Navone (ARG)
Followed by: Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs. Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / Jason Kubler (AUS)
Followed by: Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) / Sergio Martos Gornes (ESP) vs. Sander Arends (NED) / Luke Johnson (GBR)
Court 6
00:00 am: Nuno Borges (POR) / Francisco Cabral (POR) vs. Nikola Mektic (CRO) / Michael Venus (NZL) [5]
Followed by: Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [31] vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)
Not before 03:00 am: Eva Lys (GER) vs. Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
Followed by: Elise Mertens (BEL) / Ellen Perez (AUS) [6] vs. Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) / Petra Hule (AUS)
Followed by: Jakob Schnaitter (GER) / Mark Wallner (GER) vs. Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [2]
Results - Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Rod Laver Arena
Aryna Sabalenka [1] bt. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [7] bt. Jaime Faria (POR)
Coco Gauff (USA) [3] bt. Jodie Burrage (GBR)
Alexander Zverev (GER) [2] bt. Pedro Martinez (ESP)
Margaret Court Arena
Jessica Pegula (USA) [7] bt. Elise Mertens (BEL)
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] bt. Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)
Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt. Casper Ruud (NOR) [6] vs.
Paula Badosa (ESP) [11] bt. Talia Gibson (AUS)
John Cain Arena
Laura Siegemund (GER) bt. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [5]
Nuno Borges (POR) bt. Jordan Thompson (AUS) [27]
Diana Shnaider [12] bt. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
Jack Draper (GBR) [15] bt. Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Kia Arena
Olga Danilovic (SRB) bt. Liudmila Samsonova [25]
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt. Karolina Muchova (CZE) [20]
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) bt. Sebastian Korda (USA) [22]
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [29]
1573 Arena
Tomas Machac (CZE) [26] bt. Reilly Opelka (USA)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] bt. Anastasia Potapova
Tommy Paul (USA) [12] bt. Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs.
Court 3
Mirra Andreeva [14] bt. Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) bt. James Duckworth (AUS)
Ugo Humbert (FRA) [14] bt. Hady Habib (LBN)
Donna Vekic (CRO) [18] bt. Harriet Dart (GBR)
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.