Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
The fourth round begins at the Australian Open after another stunning day of results in Melbourne
The Australian Open fourth round begins as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka take to the Rod Laver Arena.
Alcaraz takes on British No 1 Jack Draper in a huge encounter between two top talents as the pair bid for an Australian Open quarter-final place.
That follows two leading contenders in the women’s tournament as Sabalenka and Coco Gauff continue their campaigns against Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic respectively, before Djokovic and the talented Jiri Lehecka headline the evening session.
Here’s the singles schedule for a busy day of action.
Australian Open Order of Play and results - Sunday 19 January
Rod Laver Arena
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Mirra Andreeva
not before 2am GMT
Coco Gauff (3) vs Belinda Bencic
not before 4.30am GMT
Jack Draper (15) vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)
from 8am GMT
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Jiri Lehecka (24)
Margaret Court Arena
not before 2am GMT
Paula Badosa (11) vs Olga Danilovic
not before 4am GMT
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul (12)
John Cain Arena
not before 1.30am GMT
Donna Vekic (18) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27)
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.