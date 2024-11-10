Barbora Krejcikova criticises ‘unprofessional’ comment about her appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Barbora Krejcikova has criticised “unprofessional commentary” regarding her appearance on the US TV network Tennis Channel.

The Wimbledon champion was taking part in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia this week, the culmination to the regular women’s season, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals on Friday.

Apparently not aware he was on air, Jon Wertheim, a prominent American tennis journalist, said of Krejcikova: “Who do you think I am? Barbora Krejcikova? Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng take the court.”

The clip was circulated on social media, and in response the Czech wrote on X: “You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance.

“As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world.

“I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field.

“I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

It is not the first time a broadcaster has been criticised for comments made about a female tennis player’s appearance.

In 2013, the BBC apologised after presenter John Inverdale said of French player Marion Bartoli after she had won Wimbledon: “Do you think Bartoli’s dad told her when she was little: ‘You’re never going to be a looker, you’ll never be a (Maria) Sharapova, so you have to be scrappy and fight’?”