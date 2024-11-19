Billie Jean King Cup LIVE: Tennis score as Raducanu faces Hruncakova in Britain v Slovakia semi-final
Surprise package Slovakia stand in Great Britain’s way of a first Billie Jean King Cup final since 1981
Great Britain face Slovakia in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter look to lead the way to a first final in the women’s team event since 1981.
Raducanu and Boulter have been on top form to defeat Germany and Canada on their way to the semi-finals, setting up a clash with surprise package Slovakia after wins against the USA and Australia.
Under captain Anne Keothavong, Great Britain have been fueled by team spirit and Raducanu has enjoyed her return to the side following a spell on the sidelines due to injury.
With Italy beating Poland in the other semi-final, can Great Britain join them to set up a first Billie Jean King Cup final in over 40 years?
Follow the latest updates with our live blog below:
Great Britain’s team
Great Britain (ranking)
Captain: Anne Keothavong
Katie Boulter (23)
Emma Raducanu (58)
Harriet Dart (61)
Heather Watson (140 - singles; 57 - doubles)
Olivia Nicholls (39 - doubles)
What is the format?
The semi-final will be contested over two singles matches and a doubles decider if required.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the tie live via the BBC Red Button, or online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Great Britain vs Slovakia?
The Billie Jean King Cup semi-final is due to start at 11am GMT on Tuesday 19 November at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.
Great Britain vs Slovakia
Great Britain and Slovakia vie for a place in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup as the two nations meet in Malaga.
Boosted by a fit and firing Emma Raducanu, the British team have flown through their opening outings, dispatching both Germany and Canada without the concession of a set.
With Katie Boulter also in form, confidence will be high for Anne Keothavong’s squad ahead of a last four tie with surprise package Slovakia.
Rebecca Sramkova has impressed in upset victories over the United States and Australia as a relatively unheralded group eye another landmark win and a final berth against Italy.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Billie Jean King Cup semi-final as Great Britain take on Slovakia for a spot in the final.
Britain have been in fine touch so far beating Germany and Canada to reach this stage of the tournament while their opponents have knocked out the United States and Australia.
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter lead the charge for GB and hope to send the team into their first final since 1981 this morning.
Can they do it?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments