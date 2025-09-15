Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule, teams and how to watch on TV
Great Britain play Japan in their quarter-final, with Italy the defending champions
Great Britain go in search of Billie Jean King Cup glory as the finals of the team competition take place in Shenzhen, China.
Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage and Fran Jones make up the Great Britain team named by captain Anne Keothavong - after Emma Raducanu withdrew from the squad in order to play the WTA 500 event in Seoul this week.
Raducanu was part of the team that reached the semi-finals of last year’s tournament, with Great Britain defeated by Slovakia. Italy, led by Jasmine Paolini, were crowned champions for the fifth time.
Italy return as defending champions and take on the hosts China in their quarter-finals. Spain plays Ukraine, with the USA facing Kazakhstan. Great Britain will play Japan in their quarter-final and will play either the USA or Kazakhstan if they advance.
Here’s everything you need to know
Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule
Quarter-finals
Tuesday 16 September: Italy v China, 10:00 (A)
Wednesday 17 September: Spain v Ukraine, 10:00 (B)
Thursday 18 September: Kazakhstan v USA, 03:00 (C)
Thursday 18 September: Great Britain v Japan, 10:00 (D)
Semi-finals
Friday 19 September: Winner of Match A vs Winner of Match B, 10:00
Saturday 20 September: Winner of Match C v Winer of Match D, 10:00
Final
Sunday 21 September: 10:00
How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Great Britain’s ties will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, starting with the quarter-final against Japan on Thursday. Tennis Channel will be showing every tie.
China
Wang Xinyu
Yuan Yue
Wang Xiyu
Zhang Shuai
Jiang Xinyu
Great Britain
Katie Boulter
Sonay Kartal
Jodie Burrage
Francesca Jones
Italy
Jasmine Paolini (8)
Lucia Bronzetti
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Tyra Grant
Sara Errani
Japan
Moyuka Uchijima
Nao Hibino
Ena Shibahara
Eri Hozumi
Shuko Aoyama
Kazakhstan
Elena Rybakina (10)
Yulia Putintseva
Zarina Diyas
Anna Danilina
Zhibek Kulambayeva
Spain
Paula Badosa (20)
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Cristina Bucsa
Aliona Bolsova
Leyre Romero
Ukraine
Elina Svitolina (13)
Marta Kostyuk (26)
Lyudmyla Kichenok
Nadiia Kichenok
Yuliia Starodubtseva
USA
Jessica Pegula (7)
Emma Navarro (18)
McCartney Kessler
Hailey Baptiste
Taylor Townsend
