Disgraced tennis star Boris Becker is reportedly teaching yoga in prison after he was sentenced in April for concealing assests surrounding his 2017 bankruptcy.

Becker, who used to coach Novak Djokovic, is understood to have lost 8kg in jail and is teaching his fellow inmates about fitness, nutrition and crisis management.

A source close to Becker told German newspaper Bild that he is teaching inmates a “special type of yoga and meditation”.

The source added: “As a sportsman, he knows only too well the highs and lows of victories and defeats. He is sharing his life experience with his fellow prisoners.”

Becker is serving his two-and-a-half year sentence at HMP Huntercombe, which is known for detaining prisoners who are not from the UK. It has been reported the ex-tennis player will be deported to Germany after his sentence is over.

It is understood Becker will be able to appeal against the deportation but it is thought to be a costly and lengthy process.

Becker’s lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, did not go into too much detail about his client’s prison stay but did offer some insight.

He told Bild: “Our client, Boris Becker, continues to do well under the circumstances and he has constructively integrated himself into daily prison life. He is able to telephone whenever he wants and to communicate with the outside world.

“Any further details about his prison stay are subject to protected personal privacy laws.”