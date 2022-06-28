John McEnroe and Sue Barker criticised after paying tribute to Boris Becker at Wimbledon
Three-time Wimbledon champion Becker was jailed for two-and-a-half years back in April
John McEnroe and Sue Barker have been criticised for showing support to Boris Becker while on air at Wimbledon.
Three-time champion Becker was jailed for two-and-a-half years back in April after being found guilty of concealing £2.5million of assets to avoid paying money he owed after his bankruptcy.
The six-time grand slam winner has been a regular on the BBC's coverage of the tournament for many years and was present alongside McEnroe and Barker last year.
“Boris, we love you. We miss you, man," McEnroe said during Monday's broadcast before Barker added: “We do indeed.”
Viewers criticised the pair for their comments and for using the BBC's platform to "send greetings" to a "convicted criminal”.
They come just a week after McEnroe expressed support for his former colleague and revealed plans to visit him in prison.
“Boris is a friend of mine. This is just horrible. I want to see him if I possibly can and if he’s willing to see people,” he said.
“I just feel terrible. He’s one of the great players that has ever played the game, and I know it meant a lot to Boris. He’s been going through a lot for a long time.”
Becker is currently serving his sentence at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire but could be deported as early as next year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies