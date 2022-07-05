Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

Norrie will play second on Court One trying to become Britain’s first male semi-finalist since 2016.

George Sessions
Tuesday 05 July 2022 04:30
Cameron Norrie will attempt to reach a first ever grand-slam semi-final on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie will attempt to reach a first ever grand-slam semi-final on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Cameron Norrie will carry the hopes of the nation on Tuesday when he walks out to play David Goffin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The British number one’s clash will take place on Court One, with the defending champion Novak Djokovic given the privilege of the men’s quarter-final slot on Centre Court.

Third seed Ons Jabeur is also in action on the women’s side of the draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day nine of the Championships.

Order of Play

Recommended

Brit watch

British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Match of the Day

If Jannik Sinner versus Carlos Alcaraz in round four provided a glimpse into the future, the Italian’s last-eight meeting with Djokovic may show how long the old guard have left at the top table of men’s tennis.

Djokovic, who is still in the hunt to finish as the most successful male player in the sport, beat the 20-year-old last year in Monto Carlo but will face a different animal this time.

The Serbian will always be the favourite in such a contest, however, one day the new generation will take over and Sinner will believe his moment is now.

Past champions return (again!)

A number of champions were present for Sunday’s centenary celebrations on Centre Court and several will pull on their white outfits again to take part in the invitation doubles on Tuesday.

There is a men, women and mixed category where ex-Wimbledon singles champions Martina Hingis, Goran Ivanisevic and Marion Bartoli will aim to lift silverware one last time at the All England Club.

Recommended

Former British players Laura Robson, Greg Rusedski and Anne Keothavong will also be in action.

Weather

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in