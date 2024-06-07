Jump to content

French Open day 13: Alcaraz comes back to secure first French Open final berth

The Spaniard won 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 in four hours and nine minutes to reach the final at Roland Garros, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

Andy Sims
Friday 07 June 2024 22:59
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Jannik Sinner (Thibault Camus/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates beating Jannik Sinner (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Carlos Alcaraz twice came from a set down to sink Jannik Sinner and reach his first French Open final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard won 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 in four hours and nine minutes.

He will face Alexander Zverev, who beat Casper Ruud in the second semi-final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player to make grand slam finals on all three surfaces; hard-court, grass and the clay of Paris.

Quote of the day

I'll probably go somewhere just to have a walk. I don't know

Carlos Alcaraz on his pre-final preparations

Celebrity watch

From Zoolander to forehander.

Brit watch

Four-time winners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid came from a set down to beat Gustavo Fernandez and 53-year-old Stephane Houdet, 10-8 in a match tie-break, to reach the final of the men’s wheelchair doubles.

Fallen seeds

Jannik Sinner (2), Casper Ruud (7).

Who’s up next?

Iga Swiatek is favourite to land a third consecutive Roland Garros title and a fourth in five years. She faces Jasmine Paolini, the 12th seed from Italy, in the final.

