Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz for ‘biggest win of career’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie savoured the “biggest win of my career” after he punished an out-of-sorts Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the third round of the Paris Masters with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number one.

Alcaraz was guilty of 54 unforced errors and spent much of the second set arguing with his coach as Norrie unsettled the Spaniard on his way to his first victory over a current world number one.

After clinching the second set with an ace, Norrie looked much the better player in the decider and Alcaraz had already saved three break points in the set before falling 4-3 behind after a superb backhand from the British number two.

Norrie then saved a couple of break points in the next set to hang on to his advantage before finishing the job for his third career win over Alcaraz, who had won his last 17 matches at Masters events and beat Norrie in straight sets in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals.

“It’s massive, so big for me,” Norrie said in his on-court interview. “I’ve been coming back with my injury, last year I lost in the first-round qualifiers here.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my tennis and in the second half of the year I was able to do that and to get a win, the biggest of my career, my first win over a world number one and the most confident player in the world right now, him and (Jannik) Sinner combined, I’m so pleased with the way I did it.

“Having a lot of chances, having to keep pushing and keep going for more, I was able to stay tough and get the win so I’m really pleased.”