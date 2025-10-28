Cameron Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz for ‘biggest win of career’
The British number two upset the world number one 4-6 6-3 6-4 at the Paris Masters.
Cameron Norrie savoured the “biggest win of my career” after he punished an out-of-sorts Carlos Alcaraz to advance to the third round of the Paris Masters with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number one.
Alcaraz was guilty of 54 unforced errors and spent much of the second set arguing with his coach as Norrie unsettled the Spaniard on his way to his first victory over a current world number one.
After clinching the second set with an ace, Norrie looked much the better player in the decider and Alcaraz had already saved three break points in the set before falling 4-3 behind after a superb backhand from the British number two.
Norrie then saved a couple of break points in the next set to hang on to his advantage before finishing the job for his third career win over Alcaraz, who had won his last 17 matches at Masters events and beat Norrie in straight sets in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals.
“It’s massive, so big for me,” Norrie said in his on-court interview. “I’ve been coming back with my injury, last year I lost in the first-round qualifiers here.
“I’m just trying to enjoy my tennis and in the second half of the year I was able to do that and to get a win, the biggest of my career, my first win over a world number one and the most confident player in the world right now, him and (Jannik) Sinner combined, I’m so pleased with the way I did it.
“Having a lot of chances, having to keep pushing and keep going for more, I was able to stay tough and get the win so I’m really pleased.”