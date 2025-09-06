Carlos Alcaraz says Donald Trump’s return to US Open is ‘great for tennis’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz has described Donald Trump’s return to the US Open as “great for tennis” as the US President prepares to attend the men’s final at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz has set up another final meeting with rival Jannik Sinner in New York after sweeping aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets, with the pair set to vie for a third consecutive time in a grand slam decider.

Trump has not attended the US Open for a decade, but is set to make his return after accepting a corporate invite to a suite for Sunday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is set to attend the US Open men’s final ( AP )

The president is a regular at some of the world’s highest-profile sporting events, presenting the trophy to Chelsea after their Club World Cup success in New Jersey in July and briefly appearing to be part of the side’s celebrations.

22-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz believes it is good for tennis to have Trump attend his final - and insists he will not be distracted by his presence.

“I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” Alcaraz said. “For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final. But on Sunday, my job is to play my best tennis and not let anything else get in the way.”

Sinner overcame an injury scare to progress past Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to set up another date with Alcaraz.

After losing to the Spaniard in the French Open final, the Italian got revenge with an excellent performance at Wimbledon in July. Sinner currently has four grand slam titles to rival Alcaraz’s five, with the pair firmly established as the best players in the world.