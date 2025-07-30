Eric Trump has claimed that Chelsea wanted Donald Trump on stage with them for their Club World Cup trophy celebrations, saying that they considered it the "greatest honor of their lives."

The US president descended to the pitch to present the trophy to Blues captain Reece James. Instead of leaving, Mr Trump remained front and center as James lifted the trophy, leaving Chelsea teammates to celebrate around him.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Republican's second-eldest son said: "The winning team invited him to the stage because they said it would be the greatest honor of their life if the president of the United States could present the Club World Cup trophy.

"There's no one that's done more for sport than him."