Carlos Alcaraz explains why Donald Trump’s US Open appearance will be ‘great for tennis’
The US President will be in attendance for Alcaraz’s final clash against Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz has described Donald Trump’s return to the US Open as “great for tennis” as the US President prepares to attend the men’s final at Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz has set up another final meeting with rival Jannik Sinner in New York after sweeping aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets, with the pair set to vie for a third consecutive time in a grand slam decider.
Trump has not attended the US Open for a decade, but is set to make his return after accepting a corporate invite to a suite for Sunday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The president is a regular at some of the world’s highest-profile sporting events, presenting the trophy to Chelsea after their Club World Cup success in New Jersey in July and briefly appearing to be part of the side’s celebrations.
22-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz believes it is good for tennis to have Trump attend his final - and insists he will not be distracted by his presence.
“I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” Alcaraz said. “For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.
“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final. But on Sunday, my job is to play my best tennis and not let anything else get in the way.”
Sinner overcame an injury scare to progress past Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to set up another date with Alcaraz.
After losing to the Spaniard in the French Open final, the Italian got revenge with an excellent performance at Wimbledon in July. Sinner currently has four grand slam titles to rival Alcaraz’s five, with the pair firmly established as the best players in the world.
