Independent
Trump latest
Carlos Alcaraz receives medical attention after scary fall at Japan Open

Alcaraz continued to play on against Sebastian Baez but fell to the ground after hurting his foot in a frightening moment

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 25 September 2025 11:22 BST
Alcaraz fell to his back after appearing to hurt his foot
Carlos Alcaraz took a medical timeout after hurting his foot in an injury scare at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Alcaraz pulled up mid-point in the fifth game of his first-round match against Sebastian Baez, which was then suspended due to rain.

After taking several hobbled steps, Alcaraz fell to his back and covered his face with his hands.

Alcaraz received medical treatment after the injury scare
The World No 1 and US Open champion received medical attention and called a timeout following the injury.

Alcaraz received strapping around his left ankle and the bottom of his left foot but continued to play on.

The Spaniard played in the Laver Cup in San Francisco last weekend, his first tournament since winning his sixth grand slam title in New York.

A visibly frustrated Alcaraz spoke at length with his team during a rain delay after breaking Baez to lead 5-4 in the first set.

The match was then suspended due to the conditions.

