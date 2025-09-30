Carlos Alcaraz’s fury at time violation in Japan Open final win over Taylor Fritz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz won his eighth title of a remarkable season with victory over an ailing Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open.

The world number one was playing in a ninth consecutive tournament final, and it appeared he may be handed the win as Fritz struggled with a left thigh injury.

But the American rallied from 5-1 down in the second set before Alcaraz, who was furious to be given a time violation in the opening set, clinched a 6-4 6-4 triumph.

The French Open and US Open champion hit out at umpire Fergus Murphy for the time violation, saying: “Do you think it’s normal that I finish a long point at the net and then barely have time to go for the balls, with no time to rest? Do you think it’s normal or not? OK, you’ve never played tennis in your life.”

Alcaraz was beaten by Fritz at the Laver Cup earlier this month but his only defeat since April in a regular tournament came against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard re-established dominance over his big rival by winning the US Open final and has picked straight up where he left off in Asia.

Alcaraz’s achievement is all the more impressive because his campaign in Tokyo was almost over before it started when he suffered an ankle injury early in his opening match, but he went on to drop just one set all week.

“I enjoyed every single second apart from the five minutes that I hurt my ankle,” the 22-year-old said.

“I’m really happy with the level that I played, with everything. First time here in Tokyo, first title, hopefully not the last one. I’m going to enjoy this moment.

“My best season so far, without a doubt. I didn’t start the year that good, struggling mentally, struggling emotionally. Looking back and how I came back from that, I’m just really proud of myself.”

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Taylor Fritz embrace at the net (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Sinner is on track to match Alcaraz after beating Alex De Minaur 6-3 4-6 6-2 in the semi-finals of the China Open.

The Italian, who revealed he had been struggling with stomach problems, continued his perfect record against Australian De Minaur with an 11th straight win but he was made to fight, saving 11 of the 12 break points he faced and losing a set for only the second time.

Sinner, who will play in a ninth consecutive hard-court final and third in a row in Beijing, said: “I felt like the level was very high.

“Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him, it was a very even match.”

Sinner will try to go one better than 12 months ago, when he was beaten by Alcaraz in the final.

His opponent will be American teenager Learner Tien, who outlasted a cramping Daniil Medvedev, with the Russian retiring down 5-7 7-5 4-0.

Medvedev, who was fined more than £30,000 for his behaviour at the US Open, was again involved in a heated clash with an umpire, this time after he was given a warning early in the third set for not giving his best effort.

Medvedev, who could barely move, called the supervisor, saying: “I’m giving my best efforts, I’m telling you. Who are you to decide? Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? After the US Open, I’m trying to be good. This guy is doing that and I’m supposed to act good?”

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will head to China to begin preparations for the Shanghai Masters, which begins on Wednesday and features the return to the ATP tour of Novak Djokovic.