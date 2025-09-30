Daniil Medvedev retires from China Open after accusing umpires of ‘intimidating’ him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cramping Daniil Medvedev accused umpires of “trying to intimidate” him as he retired from his China Open semi-final against Learner Tien when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 in the final set.

After blowing a second-set lead, Medvedev could barely walk as he took to the decider in Beijing but refused to retire even as he struggled to return any ball that was out of his reach.

The Russian was given a warning for “lack of effort” as Tien aced Medvedev with a routine serve down the middle of the court, with the 29-year-old staring towards the umpire before calling the supervisor.

open image in gallery Medvedev eventually quit the match against Tien after his mobility was limited ( REUTERS )

Medvedev, who was fined a total of $42,500 for his second-round meltdown at the US Open last month, argued with the umpire and said “you don’t talk now” as he tried to intervene in the discussion with the supervisor.

“You prefer that I retire?” Medvedev said. “Say to the guys and the cameras that you prefer I retire. I’m giving my best effort so why the hell are you saying I’m not giving my best effort. Who are you to decide for me? Who are you? What’s your name?”

Medvedev continued: “Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn’t say one word. After US Open I’m trying to be good and this guy is doing that? I’m supposed to act good? Why are you trying to intimidate me? What’s your problem with me?”

open image in gallery Medvedev could barely walk as he was given a warning for lack of effort ( AFP via Getty Images )

Medvedev then continued the match, even winning the next point after the resumption, but managed just two more games before shaking hands with Tien at the net while trailing 4-0. Medvedev also shook hands with the umpire, adding “thanks a lot” before departing the court.

Tien, the 19-year-old Californian, will play in his first ATP Tour final against World No 1 Jannik Sinner, who earlier beat Alex de Minaur in three sets. Medvedev, who had defeated second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals, led 3-0 and 5-3 in the second set before being hit by cramps.