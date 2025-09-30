Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Shanghai Masters just hours after winning Japan Open

Alcaraz said he has been ‘struggling with some physical issues’ and has chosen to pull out of the Masters 1000 event

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 30 September 2025 15:25 BST
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Shanghai
Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Shanghai (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters just hours after winning his eighth title of the season at the Japan Open.

The World No 1 defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in Tokyo to continue his dominant form but revealed he has been “struggling with some physical issues”.

The 22-year-old overcame an injury scare in his opening match in Tokyo - where he hurt his left ankle - to win the title, but will be taking no chances with his fitness.

“I'm very disappointed to announce that I won't be able to play the Shanghai Masters this year,” Alcaraz posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, I've been struggling with some physical issues and, after discussing with my team, we believe the best decision is to rest and recover.

“I was really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans in Shanghai again. I hope to be back soon and see my Chinese fans next year!”

More follows

