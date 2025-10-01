‘Showman’ Gael Monfils announces retirement plans: ‘I have been insanely lucky’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gael Monfils, one of the most popular and entertaining tennis players of his generation, has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2026 season after a 21-year career in the sport.

The Frenchman, who will turn 40 next year, intends to play at his home tournaments at Roland Garros and the Paris Masters one last time before ending his career at the end of the year.

Monfils became the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title in January when he won the Auckland title at the age of 38 - and was a fan favourite wherever he played because of his inventive shot-making, flair and athleticism.

While Monfils was unable to win a grand slam title, he was part of the generation of players who was repeatedly denied by the dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and he said he has “no regrets”.

Monfils, who reached a career-high of No 6 in the world and won 13 ATP Tour titles, married Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina in 2021 and the couple had their first child together, their daughter Skai, the following year.

“While I came close, I never did win a grand slam during my career. I won't pretend that expect to do so during the next year,” Monfils said in a post on social media, with the Frenchman adding he was at “completely at peace” with his decision.

"’You could have, you should have...’ As those who know me can attest, l've never thought this way, and frankly l'm far too old to start doing so now. Life is too short.

“Believe me when I say that I have no regrets. What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky. I've had the chance to play during a golden age of tennis, alongside some of the greatest names in the history of our sport: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray.

“Even losing feels epic when you're facing a legend (though I have to admit that the occasional wins were pretty euphoric, too).

open image in gallery Monfils delighted fans with his ‘passion and enjoyment’ for the sport ( Getty Images )

“An exciting new generation of players is already here, and I hope they'll enjoy their time on the court as much as l have for the last two decades. At the risk of sounding like a dad - which I am - it really does go by so fast.

“Besides ‘Lamonf’, I've been called ‘The Showman’ over the course of my career, but I want you to know that it was never just a show put on for the crowd. What you see is joy, pure joy, spilling over.

“My passion and enjoyment on the court are real, and their energy electrifies me at each and every match. I think what the audience experiences as a ‘show’ is its current passing through all of them, and back into my playing. A complete circuit of thrill and delight.

“When you love something so much, it never feels like a good time to say goodbye. But 40 will be the right time for me. Of course, winning one more title before l'm done would be truly incredible.

“Truthfully though, my only real goal for the year ahead is simple: To enjoy every minute, and to play each match like it's my last.”

Monfils thanked Svitolina, who he called his “love, inspiration, and strength - and an exceptional player in her own right”, as well as his brother Daryl, sisters Roddie and Maélie and his parents,

“All of this would have been impossible - unthinkable, even - without them,” Monfils said. “Papa, maman, look how far we've come.”