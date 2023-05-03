Carlos Alcaraz fights back to continue strong form in Madrid
The Spaniard battled past Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals
World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz produced a second-set fightback to defeat Karen Khachanov and secure his place in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.
Defending champion Alcaraz is bidding for successive ATP Tour titles after winning in Barcelona last week.
The 19-year-old Spaniard took the opening set against 10th seed Khachanov with a single break in the seventh game.
Alcaraz, the tournament’s top seed, then rallied from 5-2 down to reel off the next five games and complete a 6-4 7-5 win.
“Winning this match gives me a lot of confidence,” Alcaraz said. “Karen had been playing at a high level and took me to the limit, it was decided by small details.
“I will train for Friday [the semi-final], but with a lot of tranquillity and calm, I will not be overwhelmed and I have to be fresh.”
In the quarter-finals of the WTA event at the Caja Magica, Veronika Kudermetova battled past third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 0-6 6-4.
It was a seventh career win over a top-five ranked player, as the 12th-seeded Russian defeated the American world number three, last year’s finalist, in just over two hours.
“I feel so happy and proud of myself, because every match I played three sets,” Kudermetova said.
