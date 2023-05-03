Carlos Alcaraz fights back to continue strong form in Madrid

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz produced a second-set fightback to defeat Karen Khachanov and secure his place in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

Defending champion Alcaraz is bidding for successive ATP Tour titles after winning in Barcelona last week.

The 19-year-old Spaniard took the opening set against 10th seed Khachanov with a single break in the seventh game.

Alcaraz, the tournament’s top seed, then rallied from 5-2 down to reel off the next five games and complete a 6-4 7-5 win.

“Winning this match gives me a lot of confidence,” Alcaraz said. “Karen had been playing at a high level and took me to the limit, it was decided by small details.

“I will train for Friday [the semi-final], but with a lot of tranquillity and calm, I will not be overwhelmed and I have to be fresh.”

In the quarter-finals of the WTA event at the Caja Magica, Veronika Kudermetova battled past third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 0-6 6-4.

It was a seventh career win over a top-five ranked player, as the 12th-seeded Russian defeated the American world number three, last year’s finalist, in just over two hours.

“I feel so happy and proud of myself, because every match I played three sets,” Kudermetova said.