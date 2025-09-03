Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz is getting into the Ryder Cup mood as he cites golf as the secret to his success at this year’s US Open.

Alcaraz continued his march through the draw with a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over 20th seed Jiri Lehecka, who beat him in Doha earlier this season but got nowhere near on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He celebrated his triumph with a golf swing to the crowd directed at fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia, before revealing he’ll be hitting the course with the former Masters champion in preparation for a blockbuster semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz said: “It’s something that is working well so why should I change that routine?

“Every day off I try to go and play some golf. Tomorrow I would say I have a really difficult round against Juanki (Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero).

“Sergio Garcia is there - it’ll be a really difficult one but I will play for sure.”

Alcaraz was then asked how many strokes Garcia would need to give him to make it a fair game.

The five-time grand slam winner responded: “We will discuss tomorrow but he has to give me at least between 10 and 15 shots. I think it’s going to be great. I’m not that good, Sergio, come on!”

Alcaraz is yet to drop a set during the tournament, indicating that this routine could yet pay off with a second US Open title.

He’ll have to go through Djokovic to get to the final, though, with the pair set to clash on Arthur Ashe on Friday.